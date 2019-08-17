Highland Capital Management Has Decreased By $4.49 Million Its American Express (AXP) Holding; Sharps Compliance (SMED) Shorts Down By 6.17%

Sharps Compliance Corp (NASDAQ:SMED) had a decrease of 6.17% in short interest. SMED’s SI was 15,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.17% from 16,200 shares previously. With 17,200 avg volume, 1 days are for Sharps Compliance Corp (NASDAQ:SMED)’s short sellers to cover SMED’s short positions. The SI to Sharps Compliance Corp’s float is 0.14%. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.105 during the last trading session, reaching $3.49. About 2,822 shares traded. Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) has risen 5.10% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SMED News: 14/03/2018 – Sharps Compliance to Attend Gabelli & Company’s 4th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium; 25/04/2018 – SHARPS COMPLIANCE CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.05; 25/04/2018 – Sharps Compliance 3Q Rev $9.43M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sharps Compliance Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMED); 15/05/2018 – Sharps Pixley Offer to Convert Gold Back into Bitcoin with BitPay; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Arrow International Inc- Multi-Lumen Central Venous Catheterization Kit with Blue FlexTip(R) Catheter and Sharps Safety; 25/04/2018 – Sharps Compliance 3Q Loss/Shr 5c; 06/04/2018 – Sharps Containers Market to Reach US$ 660 Mn by 2025, Says TMR; 02/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – S–1 Base Plus 4 of Sharps Removal Services for TVHS – 36C24918Q0151; 05/03/2018 FDA: Arrow International Inc- Percutaneous Sheath Introducer Kit with Integral Hemostasis Valve/Side Port, Sharps Safety

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased American Express (AXP) stake by 52.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highland Capital Management Llc sold 41,171 shares as American Express (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Highland Capital Management Llc holds 36,710 shares with $4.01M value, down from 77,881 last quarter. American Express now has $103.40 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $124.63. About 2.34M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel; 13/03/2018 – American Express Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.2 % for April; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner,; 18/04/2018 – American Express Reports First-Quarter EPS of $1.86; 18/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 23/03/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY SHR $1.86

Highland Capital Management Llc increased Coca Cola Company (NYSE:KO) stake by 24,586 shares to 113,639 valued at $5.33 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) stake by 44,238 shares and now owns 155,719 shares. Dowdupont Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Linscomb And Williams invested in 3,358 shares. Hartford Fincl Mgmt holds 0.14% or 3,827 shares. Rothschild Inv Corp Il has invested 0.06% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). First Bank & Trust Of Omaha reported 0.02% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Hartford Investment Management holds 0.28% or 88,954 shares. Aristotle Cap Mgmt Limited reported 14,000 shares. 1,850 were reported by Naples Advsrs Lc. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 733,904 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na reported 0.17% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 145,733 were accumulated by Comerica Bank. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 1.18 million shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. First Republic Management accumulated 173,972 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Argent Trust reported 55,877 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt holds 0.05% or 5,510 shares. 6,011 were reported by Excalibur.

Among 7 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. American Express has $145 highest and $123 lowest target. $136.43’s average target is 9.47% above currents $124.63 stock price. American Express had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, May 3. Morgan Stanley maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) rating on Monday, April 22. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $123 target. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, July 22. Stephens maintained the shares of AXP in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 22 by JP Morgan. The rating was initiated by Bank of America on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $14000 target in Wednesday, July 10 report.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Investors Seem More Optimistic As Trade, Bond Market Worries Ease – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Put Traders Make a Rare Appearance Ahead of American Express Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Does Amex Deserve More Credit for Q2 Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Express declares $0.43 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.98 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Since June 12, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $153,104 activity. TUSA DAVID P bought 5,000 shares worth $16,500. Shares for $132,429 were bought by HOLMES PARRIS H JR on Wednesday, June 12. $4,175 worth of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) was bought by Diaz Diana P.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold Sharps Compliance Corp. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 3.19 million shares or 2.99% less from 3.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Lc owns 459,143 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co stated it has 1,338 shares or 0% of all its holdings. North Star Inv stated it has 247,425 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 57,439 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Gru holds 0% or 513,696 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of Mellon owns 0% invested in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) for 13,321 shares. Northern Tru stated it has 0% in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED). Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P owns 20,136 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED). Blackrock invested in 104,726 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 392,214 shares. Brandywine Invest Management Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED). Quantum Capital Management reported 522,569 shares. Citigroup reported 0% stake. 15,620 are owned by Deutsche Bankshares Ag.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. The company has market cap of $56.34 million. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web compliance and training program. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Route-Based Pickup Service, a waste management service, which offers medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; TakeAway Recycle System, a solution for the collection and recycling of single-use medical devices from surgical centers and other healthcare facilities; and Universal Waste Shipback Systems, a solution for the collection, transportation, and recycling of light bulbs, batteries, and other mercury containing devices.

More notable recent Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CECE vs. SMED: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stericycle Shares Fall on Disappointing 2nd-Quarter Results – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Roth Capital Starts Sharps Compliance (SMED) at Buy – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “7 Stocks on Sale the Insiders Are Buying – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sharps Compliance Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.