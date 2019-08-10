Highland Capital Management Has Decreased Bank Of America (BAC) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Dominion Energy (D) Position Upped by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 35.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 18,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 69,456 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, up from 51,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $74.84. About 4.50 million shares traded or 12.07% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY- EXPECTS TO PRODUCE RESULTS THAT ARE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF REAFFIRMED FY 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 21.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc sold 159,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 573,054 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.81M, down from 732,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $263.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.33. About 52.60M shares traded or 5.92% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 08/05/2018 – Kala Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – BofA Posts Gains in Equity Trading, Return on Equity: TOPLive; 15/05/2018 – Alkermes Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147; 10/04/2018 – BofA to stop lending to some makers of military firearms -Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – Amicus Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – AustinBizJournal: EXCLUSIVE: @BankofAmerica to consolidate Austin offices, move into same downtown tower as Facebook…; 15/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – U.S. IPOs Decline 14% in 2018, BofA Leads

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. Another trade for 1,965 shares valued at $149,998 was made by HAGOOD D MAYBANK on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $6.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Overstock Com Inc Del (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 123,530 shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $21.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 149,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 252,877 shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Electric Power Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 36,500 shares to 102,380 shares, valued at $8.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 4,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,832 shares, and has risen its stake in Dell Technologies Inc C.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 10.26 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.