Highland Capital Management Has Cut Mondelez International (MDLZ) Holding by $4.32 Million as Stock Price Rose; Holder Auxier Asset Management Has Increased The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Stake

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 76.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management bought 7,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,489 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, up from 9,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in The Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $144.42. About 6.29 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELLED THE ‘ROSEANNE’ SHOW AFTER THE STAR’S ”ABHORRENT, REPUGNANT” TWEET- CNBC; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY SAYS DISNEY-BRANDED DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER STREAMING SERVICE WILL LAUNCH IN LATE 2019 AND HAS YET TO BE NAMED; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 25/05/2018 – Techmeme: Riot Games signs non-exclusive streaming deal with Disney’s ESPN+ for League of Legends; replaces Riot’s 2016 $350M; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The lncredibles

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 36.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc sold 88,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 151,714 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57 million, down from 239,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $54.51. About 2.87M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 05, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NIRI-Chicago Elects 2019-2020 Officers and Directors, Congratulates Chapter Members for NIRI National Recognition – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez International Announces Renewable Energy Partnership in the US with Enel Green Power North America – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 25% in 3 Months on Strong Brands & Savings – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Coffee prices jolted by unexpected frost in Brazil – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 3,149 shares to 11,517 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Toronto (NYSE:TD) by 11,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $823.20M for 23.91 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.90 million activity. Pleuhs Gerhard W. had sold 29,340 shares worth $1.40M on Wednesday, February 13.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $227,200 was made by WOODFORD BRENT on Wednesday, February 6.

Auxier Asset Management, which manages about $647.08M and $486.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 3,025 shares to 31,107 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) by 4,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,762 shares, and cut its stake in The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

