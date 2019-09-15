Highland Capital Management Has Cut Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding; AGCO (AGCO) Had 5 Analysts Last Week

Among 9 analysts covering Agco (NYSE:AGCO), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Agco has $9000 highest and $6500 lowest target. $79.11’s average target is 3.02% above currents $76.79 stock price. Agco had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, September 11 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, July 17. The stock of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by UBS. Jefferies upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, May 14 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, May 6. The stock of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 25. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, September 6 report. See AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) latest ratings:

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 1.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Highland Capital Management Llc sold 5,311 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Highland Capital Management Llc holds 277,184 shares with $21.24M value, down from 282,495 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $307.35B valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 6.98M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SEES ROCE OF ABOUT 15% IN 2025 AT $60/BBL REAL; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: REDUCTION TO 12 BCM GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION COULD COME BEFORE OCTOBER 2022; 14/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol targets Southeast Asia’s LNG boom with import projects; 05/04/2018 – Husky Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corp expected to post earnings of $1.12 a share – Earnings Preview; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES 2018 UPSTREAM VOLUMES SIMILAR TO 2017; 19/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL BUYS LNG CARGO FOR QUAKE-HIT PAPUA NEW GUINEA FACILITY FOR EARLY APRIL – TRADERS; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RE; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXXONMOBIL IS UNDERTAKING INITIATIVES TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE METHANE EMISSIONS; 07/03/2018 – EXXON V-P CHAPMAN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE

The stock increased 1.28% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $76.79. About 351,222 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 27.76% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 19/04/2018 – AGCO Power Celebrates its 75th Anniversary; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY Sales $9.3B; 01/05/2018 – AGCO BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK; 04/04/2018 US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 08/05/2018 – AGCO CORP AGCO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADER; 01/05/2018 – AGCO 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 12C; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Trade war backfire: Steel tariff shrapnel hits U.S. farmers; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Net $24.3M; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY Adj EPS $3.70; 09/04/2018 – AGCO’s Brands Win Red Dot Design Award 2018

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.85 billion. The firm offers tractors, including high horsepower tractors that are used on larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses. It has a 16 P/E ratio. It also provides combines that are used in harvesting grain crops; and application equipment, including self-propelled, three- and four-wheeled vehicles and related equipment for use in the application of liquid and dry fertilizers and crop protection chemicals, as well as for after crops emerge from the ground.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.27, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold AGCO Corporation shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 59.16 million shares or 0.83% less from 59.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great Lakes Advsr Llc holds 74,259 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc owns 514,592 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Glenmede Na invested in 57,234 shares. Profund Advisors Limited reported 0.02% stake. Raymond James Financial Serv Advsrs Inc holds 0% or 3,371 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation owns 622 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership reported 13,250 shares. 3,981 are held by M&T Savings Bank. James Investment Rech, a Ohio-based fund reported 18,700 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 12,730 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Co owns 5,450 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.06% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 16,500 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 4,382 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Debt is a Bigger Problem for ExxonMobil Than It Might Seem – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How Safe Is ExxonMobil’s Dividend? – Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is ExxonMobil a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 911,543 were reported by Zacks Invest Mgmt. Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 57,159 shares. Veritas Inv Management Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.02% or 2,640 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP invested 1.22% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Seizert Partners Ltd Liability reported 0.7% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mechanics Natl Bank Tru Department accumulated 134,230 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 1.22% or 14.81 million shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gp Inc Inc reported 1% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0.52% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ifrah Fin Svcs owns 4,912 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 213,146 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Naples Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 0.7% stake. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability holds 0.66% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 30,558 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Co reported 862,160 shares stake. Penobscot Management owns 85,257 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $91 highest and $7300 lowest target. $82.57’s average target is 13.67% above currents $72.64 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 14 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, August 23. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of XOM in report on Wednesday, April 3 with “Market Perform” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Societe Generale. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of XOM in report on Thursday, July 18 to “Sector Perform” rating.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.96 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Highland Capital Management Llc increased Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) stake by 4,600 shares to 13,861 valued at $1.02M in 2019Q2. It also upped Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 46,315 shares and now owns 619,369 shares. Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) was raised too.