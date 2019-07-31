Highland Capital Management Has Cut Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holding by $1.97 Million as Market Value Declined; Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) Holder Weber Alan W Has Lowered Holding by $1.02 Billion

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,281 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28 million, down from 68,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $24.84. About 595,907 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 78.85% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 19/03/2018 – Kratos Believes Its Insiders Currently Own About 15% of the C; 23/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $55 Million in Space and Satellite Communications Contract Awards; 21/05/2018 – RT @sprucepointcap: True to form, $KTOS dodges answering questions to Barrons this weekend, and pumps another press release this morning de…; 13/03/2018 Kratos High Performance Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems Approved for International Marketing by U.S. State Department; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Affirms Full Yr 2018 Fincl Guidance; 25/03/2018 – Mena Report: United States : Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos Oriole Rocket Motor; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS management not responding to Barrons for comment. Clamming up when the facts are the facts? #bearish #negative; 16/03/2018 – Cause and effect? We would love to know if $KTOS booked illicit revenues from this undisclosed indictment of a director Fulton; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point is pleased to release a critical report on Kratos Defense & Security ($KTOS) with 40-70% downside risk; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS BELIEVES INSIDERS CURRENTLY OWN ABOUT 15% OF CO

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 34.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc sold 15,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,254 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68M, down from 43,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 1.28M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 8,600 shares to 38,581 shares, valued at $7.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 7,281 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,048 shares, and has risen its stake in The Toronto (NYSE:TD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cannell Peter B & Inc holds 0.42% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 82,933 shares. 134,500 were reported by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Limited Liability Company. Farmers Retail Bank has invested 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Nomura Asset Management Ltd reported 0.06% stake. Matarin Management Limited Liability invested 0.34% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Westpac Corp has invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Hbk Invs Lp has 118,708 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.11% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Barclays Public Ltd Co invested in 0.05% or 533,077 shares. Amer Century owns 21,013 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.1% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Farmers Trust Comm stated it has 38,656 shares or 1.43% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hsbc Public Ltd Com has 0.13% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 51,954 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $27.56 million activity. On Friday, February 1 Reiner Deborah M sold $64,807 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 466 shares. $4.72 million worth of stock was sold by STEELE JOHN M on Tuesday, February 12. $3.90M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares were sold by CAMPBELL VICTOR L. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider RUTHERFORD BILL B sold $5.24 million. Another trade for 3,224 shares valued at $442,302 was made by Morrow J William on Wednesday, January 30. $1.17M worth of stock was sold by Torres Kathryn A. on Tuesday, February 12.