Highland Capital Management Has Boosted Sysco (SYY) Holding by $1.67 Million; As Mastercard Cl A (MA) Market Valuation Rose, Inverness Counsel Has Increased Position

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Cl A (MA) by 43.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 22,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 75,157 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.88 million, up from 52,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $281.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $277.07. About 2.87 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE

Highland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 199.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc bought 23,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 35,895 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54 million, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $78.24. About 1.16 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q GROSS MARGIN +18.7%, EST. +18.5%; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE; 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49 billion and $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease Com Inc Adr (NASDAQ:NTES) by 18,338 shares to 3,999 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 2,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,496 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Financial (NYSE:PNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ci Investments invested in 1.17% or 796,065 shares. Temasek (Private) Limited has 1.44 million shares for 2.72% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd stated it has 9,477 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Us Comml Bank De has 1.01 million shares. Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo reported 173,662 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Beaumont Fincl Ptnrs Ltd owns 7,562 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Brighton Jones Limited Com stated it has 2,559 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Private Tru Com Na holds 0.85% or 15,853 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Partners, a Nebraska-based fund reported 40,040 shares. Omers Administration accumulated 29,255 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Sageworth Trust owns 250 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. American Asset Mgmt has invested 0.35% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 5,888 were accumulated by Dorsey & Whitney Tru Limited Liability Company. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc has invested 0.84% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Co has invested 1.05% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 5,344 shares to 75,906 shares, valued at $5.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 10,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,686 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).