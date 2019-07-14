Highland Capital Management Has Boosted Its United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Stake; Last Week Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering Pebblebrook Hotel (NYSE:PEB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pebblebrook Hotel had 6 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) rating on Friday, February 15. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $38 target. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. See Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Capital One Rating: Overweight New Target: $35.0000 Initiates Coverage On

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold Initiates Coverage On

28/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral New Target: $32 Initiates Coverage On

25/02/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Hold New Target: $32 Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $38 Maintain

Highland Capital Management Llc increased United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) stake by 40.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highland Capital Management Llc acquired 4,012 shares as United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS)’s stock declined 9.35%. The Highland Capital Management Llc holds 13,832 shares with $1.55M value, up from 9,820 last quarter. United Parcel Service Cl B now has $91.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.50% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $105.91. About 3.45 million shares traded or 10.82% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups German Power Co Uniper To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – UPS Cost Pressures Crimp Courier’s Plan for E-Commerce Riches; 04/04/2018 – UPS SEES COMPANIES SHIFTING SOURCE LOCATIONS TO AVOID TARIFFS; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SEES GLOBAL GDP GROWTH AT 3.5 PERCENT; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Balearic Islands To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Positive; 07/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 15/03/2018 – Will There Be More Shake-Ups Within the Trump Administration? (Video); 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.6%; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q U.S. Domestic Rev Rises 7.2% on 4.6% Volume Growth; 30/05/2018 – China Xinhua News: #BREAKING: Large propane tanks exploded at a UPS building in Lexington, Kentucky, injuring at least two

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. The insider Cesarone Nando bought $16,731. Peretz Richard N. sold $1.01 million worth of stock or 9,112 shares.

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) stake by 111,295 shares to 207,159 valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 6,288 shares and now owns 22,581 shares. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Limited Liability Company holds 80,000 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Bahl Gaynor reported 0.02% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc accumulated 2.64M shares. Lincoln Natl Corp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,002 shares. Marco Invest Mgmt Llc owns 112,242 shares. Lee Danner & Bass accumulated 0.56% or 45,662 shares. Harbour Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.42% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Ibm Retirement Fund owns 11,909 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Nordea Invest Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Winch Advisory Services Lc reported 25 shares. Southpoint Capital Advsr Lp has 500,000 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru holds 33,376 shares. Cibc World Mkts has 196,942 shares. Congress Asset Management Company Ma owns 2,615 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel had 9 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Friday, March 22. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Berenberg. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Credit Suisse.

The stock increased 0.55% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.54. About 899,610 shares traded. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 17.53% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.96% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 16/04/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES TO REVIEW REVISED PEBBLEBROOK PROPOSAL; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK BID REPRESENTS 33.2% PREMIUM TO MARCH 27 CLOSE; 28/03/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties Bd of Trustees Confirms Unanimous Rejection of Unsolicited Proposal From Pebblebrook Hotel Trust; 26/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 67 Cents; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: LaSalle Hasn’t Responded to Revised Proposal, Continues to Refuse to Negotiate Agreement to Combine; 15/03/2018 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Declares Dividends for First Quarter 2018; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases Letter to Board of LaSalle Hotel Properties, Revises Merger Proposal and Substantially Raises Offer Price; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: Sent Letter With Revised Merger Proposal to LaSalle Board of Trustees on April 13; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Raises Offer for LaSalle Hotels to $3.6 Billion; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – IMPLIED PRICE OF $31.75 PER SHARE BASED ON INCREASED FIXED EXCHANGE RATIO OF 0.8944 PEBBLEBROOK SHARE FOR EACH LASALLE SHARE

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, through Pebblebrook Hotel, L.P., operates as a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.60 billion. The firm acquires and invests primarily in hotel properties located in the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It holds interests in the Doubletree Bethesda Hotel and Executive Meeting Center located in Bethesda, Maryland; Sir Francis Drake Hotel located in San Francisco, California; and InterContinental Buckhead Hotel located in Atlanta, Georgia.