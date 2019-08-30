Highland Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) by $1.66 Million as Stock Value Rose; Brown Advisory Securities Lifted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $3.48 Million as Shares Rose

Highland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 28.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc bought 8,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 38,581 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46 million, up from 29,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $220.75. About 761,507 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Finance $5.1B Purchase Price Through Issuance of New Debt; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NextEra Energy Rtgs On Acq Pact; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. REACHES PACTS TO BUY GULF POWER, FL CITY; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion

Brown Advisory Securities Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 48.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc bought 34,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 106,006 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.73M, up from 71,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $110.02. About 4.87M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – ForeScout Technologies at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Cerberus Names Ex-JPMorgan Executive Matt Zames as President; 04/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global April Services PMI: Summary; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 06/03/2018 – JetBlue to Webcast Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 14/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – NUTANIX INC NTNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $32; 21/03/2018 – ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC ALTR.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $25; RATING NEUTRAL; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE BIOENERGIA IPO WILL BE MANAGED BY ITAU BBA, JPMORGAN AND SANTANDER – DOCUMENT

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2,094 shares to 6,114 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 88,239 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,714 shares, and cut its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Service Ma has invested 0.12% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0.09% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 337,897 shares. Caprock Inc reported 4,340 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Corporation Dc invested 0.03% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 0.46% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1.46M shares. Wagner Bowman Management has 5,218 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Town & Country National Bank & Trust & Dba First Bankers stated it has 12,702 shares. Meeder Asset Inc owns 44,562 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Boys Arnold Com invested 0.48% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Smith Salley Associate stated it has 1,890 shares. Naples Advsrs Lc accumulated 5,815 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Moreover, Cap Lc has 0.03% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 2,581 shares. Curbstone Management Corp reported 0.37% stake. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0.85% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 30,892 shares. 7,049 were reported by M&R Cap Management.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westover Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Co, a Delaware-based fund reported 44,728 shares. Beacon Finance Group Inc accumulated 45,193 shares. Savings Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 82,234 shares. Crestwood Advisors Group Inc Llc owns 11,445 shares. Sol Management accumulated 23,551 shares. Dearborn Prtnrs Lc holds 0.6% or 89,109 shares. Axa reported 1.15M shares stake. Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Tx reported 0.27% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pggm Invests holds 0.66% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 1.27 million shares. Alta Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 39,565 shares. Mrj Capital owns 61,661 shares or 3.74% of their US portfolio. Stewart And Patten Limited Liability Company invested in 4.52% or 245,070 shares. Regal Invest Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 0.25% or 12,074 shares. American Investment has 3,904 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cardinal Capital has 1.57% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.