Highland Capital Management Has Boosted Its Nike Cl B (NKE) Stake by $462,336 as Stock Price Declined; Tarena Intl (TEDU) Share Price Declined While Dalton Investments Has Cut Holding

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Tarena Intl Inc (TEDU) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 118,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 788,335 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, down from 906,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Tarena Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.09M market cap company. The stock decreased 8.59% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $1.49. About 399,836 shares traded or 3.10% up from the average. Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) has declined 56.19% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.62% the S&P500. Some Historical TEDU News: 05/03/2018 – TARENA INTERNATIONAL INC TEDU.O FY2018 REV VIEW CNY 2.33 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 – Tarena International Sees 1Q Rev CNY370M-CNY390M; 05/03/2018 – TARENA INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARES ANNUAL SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER ORDINARY SHARE OR $0.12 PER ADS; 30/04/2018 – Tarena Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 05/03/2018 – TARENA INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER ADS RMB 1.28; 05/03/2018 – Tarena International 4Q EPS CNY1.28; 05/03/2018 TARENA INTERNATIONAL INC TEDU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE RMB 2.3 BLN TO RMB 2.45 BLN; 05/03/2018 – TARENA INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS WAS RMB1.74; 05/03/2018 – Tarena International 4Q Rev CNY617M; 05/03/2018 – Tarena International Sees 2018 Rev CNY2.3B-CNY2.45B

Highland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 7.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc bought 5,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,392 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43 million, up from 70,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 3.71M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q LOSS PER SHARE 57C; 27/03/2018 – NKE: JUST IN: NFL owners approve a 10-year extension to league’s apparel deal with Nike. Will now extend through 2028. – ! $NKE; 16/03/2018 – Trevor Edwards Out as Nike Brand President; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q REVENUE TO BE UP HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE UP IN 1H FY 2019; 05/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Drake Spotted Wearing Nike Air Max 1 Sneakers, Casts Doubt on adidas Rumors; 22/03/2018 – Nike Earnings: I Have Good News & Bad News — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Apparel Rev $2.56B

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14B and $229.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:NOAH) by 47,600 shares to 132,451 shares, valued at $6.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX) by 45,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 337,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

More notable recent Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Asian ADRs Move Higher in Tuesday Trading – Nasdaq” on March 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Tarena International, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – PRNewswire” published on March 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Tarena International Inc. (ADR) Stock Plunged Today – The Motley Fool” on June 05, 2018. More interesting news about Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Consumer Stocks That Will Knock Your Socks Off – Investorplace.com” published on February 17, 2017 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tarena Receives Notification from Nasdaq for Failure to Timely File Form 20-F – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike on target with Women’s World Cup – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike keeps plans for Arizona factory – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Oversold Stocks To Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bull market for golf? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

