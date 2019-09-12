Highland Capital Management Has Boosted Honeywell Intl (HON) Position; CDW (CDW) Sentiment Is 0.99

Highland Capital Management Llc increased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 57.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Highland Capital Management Llc acquired 4,266 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Highland Capital Management Llc holds 11,735 shares with $2.05M value, up from 7,469 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $123.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $171.28. About 3.90 million shares traded or 55.19% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 23/03/2018 – Honeywell Sets Goal to Reduce China Greenhouse Gas Emissions 10 percent per Dollar of Revenue by 2022; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $10,392 MLN VS $9,492 MLN; 19/04/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN PUNE; 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY SEGMENT MARGIN 19.2 PCT VS 18.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q REV. 6.4B RUPEES; 18/05/2018 – GS Acquisition Holdings CEO is Former Honeywell CEO David Cote; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis As Next Chief Financial Officer

CDW Corp (CDW) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.12, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 197 active investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 199 sold and decreased stock positions in CDW Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 128.37 million shares, down from 128.56 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding CDW Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 13 to 13 for the same number . Sold All: 29 Reduced: 170 Increased: 133 New Position: 64.

Analysts await CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.50 EPS, up 5.63% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.42 per share. CDW’s profit will be $217.07 million for 18.80 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by CDW Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

CDW Corporation provides information technology solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $16.33 billion. It operates in two divisions, Corporate and Public. It has a 24.52 P/E ratio. The firm offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

The stock increased 1.17% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $112.81. About 593,886 shares traded. CDW Corporation (CDW) has risen 41.37% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW); 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M

Makaira Partners Llc holds 14.74% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation for 917,310 shares. Fenimore Asset Management Inc owns 1.82 million shares or 6.72% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Atwood & Palmer Inc has 4.47% invested in the company for 297,951 shares. The California-based Raub Brock Capital Management Lp has invested 4.37% in the stock. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 28,108 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l has $19700 highest and $183 lowest target. $189.75’s average target is 10.78% above currents $171.28 stock price. Honeywell Int`l had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, September 9 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 19 with “Outperform”. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $18700 target in Friday, July 19 report.

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 2,445 shares to 9,173 valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) stake by 16,377 shares and now owns 32,035 shares. Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Deltec Asset Limited Co has 1.3% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 33,927 shares. Indiana-based Donaldson Cap Lc has invested 2.02% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia reported 59,095 shares. Essex Fin Ser Incorporated has invested 0.45% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ferguson Wellman Capital, Oregon-based fund reported 355,263 shares. Wisconsin Capital Management Limited Liability Com holds 24,620 shares. New England Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,740 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Greylin Inv Mangement Incorporated has invested 0.23% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Montag A & Assocs reported 0.25% stake. Shelton Cap Mgmt reported 26,313 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Caprock Gp owns 3,808 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Rowland Investment Counsel Adv holds 0% or 3,733 shares in its portfolio. 152,560 were accumulated by Berkshire Asset Mgmt Lc Pa. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited invested in 0.43% or 29,337 shares. Utd Capital Fin Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 69,237 shares.