Highland Capital Management Has Boosted Credit Suisse Group (CS) Stake By $631,400; 2 Analysts Bullish TrovaGene, Inc. (TROV)

Among 2 analysts covering TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. TrovaGene had 6 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Noble Financial maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The rating was maintained by Noble Financial with “Outperform” on Friday, March 8. The stock of TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) earned “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. See TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) latest ratings:

07/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Noble Financial Rating: Outperform Old Target: $27 New Target: $20 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $8 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $8 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Noble Financial Rating: Buy New Target: $5 Maintain

Highland Capital Management Llc increased Credit Suisse Group (CS) stake by 73.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highland Capital Management Llc acquired 57,400 shares as Credit Suisse Group (CS)’s stock declined 8.42%. The Highland Capital Management Llc holds 135,096 shares with $1.57 million value, up from 77,696 last quarter. Credit Suisse Group now has $30.11B valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.74. About 3.52 million shares traded or 46.10% up from the average. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 23.80% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $178 FROM $175; 04/04/2018 – PHILIPS NV PHG.AS : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 38 EUROS FROM 37 EUROS; 13/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $72 TARGET PRICE; 03/05/2018 – Trump ‘Rattling That Saber,’ Credit Suisse’s Connors Says (Video); 09/04/2018 – ATLAS COPCO AB ATCOa.ST : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 365 FROM SEK 325; 27/04/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE CHAIRMAN SAYS CONVINCED NEXT FEW YEARS WILL BRING FURTHER IMPROVEMENT IN THE PROFITABILITY OF THE FINANCIAL SECTOR; 10/05/2018 – LEASES ON THE AIRCRAFT WERE TERMINATED BECAUSE OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON DERIPASKA – DIRECTOR OF FIRM SELLING THE JETS; 13/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG CSGN.S CEO SAYS REPAYMENT OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS TO RESULT IN SAVINGS OF AROUND 250 MLN SFR ANNUALLY, WITH LARGEST PART ONLY TO BE REALIZED IN 2019- SWISS NEWSPAPER FUW; 20/03/2018 – RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC RSA.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 730P FROM 710P; 02/04/2018 – HEADHUNTER GROUP PLC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased Iac/Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) stake by 1,883 shares to 6,023 valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) stake by 15,191 shares and now owns 28,254 shares. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) was reduced too.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.02 million. The firm intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA using urine or blood samples. It currently has negative earnings. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care.

The stock increased 4.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.72. About 49,645 shares traded. TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) has declined 59.26% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TROV News: 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose; 16/04/2018 – TROVAGENE: PCM-075, FLT3 INHIBITORS COMBO SHOWED 97.3% TGI; 16/04/2018 Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Le; 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose Cytarabine; 21/04/2018 – DJ Trovagene Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TROV)