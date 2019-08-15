Highland Capital Management Has Boosted Citigroup (C) Position By $336,598; New York Mortgage Trust Has 3.45 Sentiment

New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NYMT) investors sentiment increased to 3.45 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.91, from 2.54 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 107 hedge funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 31 decreased and sold stakes in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 186.43 million shares, up from 76.61 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding New York Mortgage Trust Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 18 Increased: 78 New Position: 29.

Highland Capital Management Llc increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 2.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highland Capital Management Llc acquired 5,429 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Highland Capital Management Llc holds 261,363 shares with $16.26 million value, up from 255,934 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $138.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.28% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $61.41. About 28.03 million shares traded or 108.07% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 09/05/2018 – Hess to Participate in Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ Citigroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (C); 06/03/2018 – Citigroup, Kabbage Form Consortium on Fintech Cybersecurity; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – WILL APPLY DUE DILIGENCE SCREENING TO POTENTIAL CLIENTS GOING FORWARD; 26/03/2018 – APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC APLS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $23; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Cmbs Classes Of Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust, Series 2018-B2; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup Adopts Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard ASU No. 2014-09 as of Jan. 1; 02/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP, UBS CARRYING OUT PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 2.6% OF AENA; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15

More notable recent New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New York Mortgage Trust Announces Preliminary Estimates of Select Financial Data for Second Quarter 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 18, 2019 : NYMT, FDC, ERIC, NFLX, AMD, FISV, NOK, TVIX, ACB, NVS, TEVA, TOT – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “7 A-Rated Stocks Under $10 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust , acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related, and financial assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.30 billion. The companyÂ’s investment portfolio includes residential mortgage loans, including second mortgages and loans sourced from distressed markets; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities; multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities; and preferred equities. It has a 9.66 P/E ratio. It qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

Advisors Preferred Llc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. for 137,258 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc owns 93,000 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. has 0.18% invested in the company for 4.00 million shares. The Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc has invested 0.05% in the stock. Shelton Capital Management, a California-based fund reported 84 shares.

The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 2.55M shares traded. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) has declined 0.97% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NYMT News: 15/03/2018 Lisa Pendergast Appointed as Director of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 10 State of NY Mortgage Agency 2009 Series A Rati; 15/03/2018 – Lisa Pendergast Appointed as Director of NY Mortgage Trust, Inc; 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST INC NYMT.O – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $5.79 AT MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 3.5% FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST INC NYMT.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.5 FROM $5.25; 21/04/2018 – DJ New York Mortgage Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NYMT); 03/05/2018 – NY Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 20c

Among 5 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $73 lowest target. $83.83’s average target is 36.51% above currents $61.41 stock price. Citigroup had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16 with “Outperform”. UBS maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $99 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy” on Friday, February 22.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of Citigroup and Other Big Banks Are Down Today – The Motley Fool” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup’s Earnings: Uninspiring As Expected – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup: Time To Be Careful – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) stake by 10,000 shares to 4,000 valued at $626,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Us Foods Holding Corp stake by 17,102 shares and now owns 122,698 shares. Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Med has 12,824 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited invested in 742,048 shares. 109,500 are owned by Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Com. Gendell Jeffrey L, Connecticut-based fund reported 523,543 shares. E&G Lp has invested 0.85% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Limited Co owns 0.12% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 11,230 shares. Advisory Services reported 25,694 shares. Moreover, Horrell Management Inc has 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.25% or 28,628 shares in its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc stated it has 337,034 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. United Asset Strategies Inc stated it has 1.19% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cambridge Investment Rech Inc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Raymond James Fin Advsrs Incorporated has 340,917 shares. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora invested in 1,200 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma has invested 0.86% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).