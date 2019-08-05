Highland Capital Management Decreased Mondelez International (MDLZ) Position By $4.32 Million; First Horizon National (FHN) Sentiment Is 0.94

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) stake by 36.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highland Capital Management Llc sold 88,239 shares as Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Highland Capital Management Llc holds 151,714 shares with $7.57 million value, down from 239,953 last quarter. Mondelez International Inc now has $77.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $53.76. About 5.57 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL

First Horizon National Corp (FHN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 118 hedge funds started new and increased stock positions, while 126 sold and trimmed positions in First Horizon National Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 269.71 million shares, down from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding First Horizon National Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 34 Reduced: 92 Increased: 69 New Position: 49.

The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.89. About 2.89M shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) has declined 8.12% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $301.2 MLN VS $189.7 MLN LAST YEAR; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communit; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.43%, EST. 3.33%; 12/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Forbes names First Horizon one of nation’s best employers; 14/03/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Horizon National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FHN); 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communities in Southeast; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon: Capital Bank Merger on Track With Cost Savings, Revenue Synergies

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.97 billion. The firm offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. It has a 8.83 P/E ratio. It also provides investment, financial planning, trust, asset management, and cash management services.

Analysts await First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FHN’s profit will be $131.23 million for 9.46 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by First Horizon National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Oak Hill Capital Management Llc holds 26.81% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation for 5.39 million shares. Ejf Capital Llc owns 4.07 million shares or 6.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. has 2.99% invested in the company for 16.86 million shares. The Arkansas-based Forest Hill Capital Llc has invested 2.43% in the stock. Schneider Capital Management Corp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 498,419 shares.

More notable recent First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “First Horizon Reports Second Quarter Results and Highlights – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “First Horizon National Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “First Horizon National Corp (FHN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Horizon Elevates its Digital Banking and Marketing Team with Two Strategic Hires – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Highland Capital Management Llc increased Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) stake by 46,583 shares to 183,882 valued at $7.60M in 2019Q1. It also upped Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) stake by 5,950 shares and now owns 30,902 shares. Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) was raised too.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple (AAPL) Beats on Surprise China Numbers; Plus EA, MDLZ – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in the Offing for Mondelez’s (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Week of MDLZ March 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, 2019 View Up – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo invested in 27,447 shares. Berkshire Hathaway accumulated 578,000 shares. Nomura Hldgs Inc reported 31,931 shares. Amer Investment Advsr Llc accumulated 70,923 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 1.54 million shares. First In holds 21,579 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. First Manhattan holds 3.46M shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Com, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2,081 shares. Arvest Comml Bank Trust Division holds 272,847 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt stated it has 13,146 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Telos Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 4,686 shares. 10.94M were reported by Goldman Sachs Grp. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability Corp holds 142,778 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt has 406,900 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Com Il owns 601,398 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Mondelez Int`l (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Mondelez Int`l has $6200 highest and $51 lowest target. $59’s average target is 9.75% above currents $53.76 stock price. Mondelez Int`l had 6 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Wednesday, July 31. The stock of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 31 with “Outperform”.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.40 million activity. Pleuhs Gerhard W. had sold 29,340 shares worth $1.40M.