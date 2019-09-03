Highland Capital Management Cut Stake in Keycorp (KEY) by $4.59 Million as Stock Price Rose; Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Continues to Hold Stake in Bank Of Commerce Hlds (BOCH)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Bank Of Commerce Hlds (BOCH) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 71,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.96% . The institutional investor held 445,746 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70M, up from 374,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Bank Of Commerce Hlds for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.60 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.8. About 4,778 shares traded. Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) has declined 14.52% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BOCH News: 06/05/2018 – DJ People’s Bank of Commerce, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBCO); 21/03/2018 Bank of Commerce Holdings Announces Retirement of Director David H. Scott and First Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.03 per Share; 20/04/2018 – Bank of Commerce Hldgs 1Q EPS 20c; 20/04/2018 – People’s Bank of Commerce Earnings Increase 37%; 20/04/2018 – People’s Bank of Commerce Earnings Increase 37%; 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys Into Bank of Commerce Holdings; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of Commerce Holdings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOCH); 21/03/2018 – Bank of Commerce Holdings: David H. Scott to Retire From Board; 30/04/2018 – Chris Rudberg Joins California Bank of Commerce as Vice President and Relationship Manager

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 52.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc sold 305,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 271,495 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, down from 577,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $16.16. About 3.17M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 30/04/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on KeyCorp’s comment on loan growth withdrawn; 25/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 04/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Declares Increased Quarterly Common Dividend Of Twelve Cents Per Share; 29/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 23/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $372.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 147,127 shares to 246,452 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 sales for $301,482 activity. The insider Gibson Joseph bought $50,750. The insider Sundquist James A bought $29,970. INDERKUM DAVID J bought $26,677 worth of stock or 2,591 shares. The insider Muttera Robert H bought 1,000 shares worth $10,030.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 2.1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 5 investors sold BOCH shares while 13 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 8.34 million shares or 5.45% less from 8.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Public Ltd Liability accumulated 2,236 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH). Moreover, Lsv Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) for 172,516 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag has 30,721 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com owns 10,156 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Salzhauer Michael holds 22,300 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Tower Research Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0% in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) or 3,131 shares. Menta Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.06% or 14,055 shares. 28,354 were reported by Tiaa Cref Inv Lc. Amer Grp Incorporated has 9,895 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 549,474 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 16,500 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd has 0% invested in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reported 424,577 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% or 359,734 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dana Invest Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 800,986 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or 294,650 shares. 18,558 were accumulated by Everence Management Inc. Point72 Asset Management LP holds 432,263 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt owns 600 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs has 434 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comerica Natl Bank owns 1.10M shares. Meritage Portfolio Mngmt holds 0.41% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or 258,920 shares. Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv holds 1.17M shares. Tower Bridge Advsr invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins stated it has 0.05% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 7,000 shares. Alps Advsrs owns 28,460 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Com New York holds 0.01% or 43,939 shares in its portfolio. Natixis accumulated 0.01% or 137,352 shares.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17 before the open. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $468.50M for 8.42 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 46,583 shares to 183,882 shares, valued at $7.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) by 57,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,096 shares, and has risen its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).