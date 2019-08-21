Highland Capital Management Cut Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $604,990; Centene Del (CNC) Stock Value Rose While Royal London Asset Management LTD Boosted Stake by $4.26 Billion

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc sold 5,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 308,022 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.18 million, down from 314,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $107.55. About 5.09M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS “COMMERCIAL BANKING CONTINUED TO SEE REVENUE GROWTH DRIVEN BY RATES AND GOOD CAPITAL MARKETS FLOWS” IN QTR; 10/05/2018 – JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2018 Homebuilding & Building Products Conference; 15/03/2018 – RPT-SES SA SESFg.LU – BBVA, BNP PARIBAS, COMMERZBANK, HSBC, ING AND J.P. MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 21/03/2018 – ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC ALTR.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $25; RATING NEUTRAL; 13/03/2018 – EQT Is Said to Consider Sale of Polish Medical Devices Firm HTL; 07/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan announced its biggest repurchase program since the financial crisis, while Citigroup unleashed its largest ever buyback program and doubled its dividend; 15/05/2018 – Sirius XM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIR RAISES FARES $3 ONE WAY, OTHERS MAY MATCH: JPMORGAN; 05/04/2018 – Dimon Goes to War on JPMorgan Bureaucracy, Isn’t Hot on Meetings

Royal London Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 92.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd bought 80,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 166,914 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.87B, up from 86,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $46.99. About 1.82M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Centene Hits a Home Run with Its Q2 Earnings Results – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Management Lc has 1.37 million shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has 5.48 million shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Thomas White, a Illinois-based fund reported 9,200 shares. Moreover, Allstate has 0.03% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 23,814 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance has invested 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Icon Advisers stated it has 44,822 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com invested in 2,287 shares. Advisors Asset Management Incorporated invested 0.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Company owns 4,331 shares. Fiera Cap has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited holds 0.01% or 119,346 shares. 42,166 are owned by Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Co. Frontier Inv Mngmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Victory Cap Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $12754.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 476 shares to 150,100 shares, valued at $176.08B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 25,039 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,025 shares, and cut its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.58 million are owned by Blair William & Company Il. Mirador Cap Prtnrs Ltd Partnership has invested 1.8% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora accumulated 2.6% or 71,671 shares. Contravisory Inv Mngmt holds 349 shares. Lincluden Management invested in 0.49% or 50,556 shares. 3,611 are held by Shine Invest Advisory Services. Liberty holds 0.89% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 17,391 shares. Moreover, Camelot Portfolios Llc has 0.13% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3,015 shares. Accredited Invsts stated it has 0.25% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dodge Cox holds 2.07% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 24.94M shares. Taurus Asset Mngmt Lc holds 3.33% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 235,270 shares. 851,422 are held by Menora Mivtachim Ltd. Trust Of Oklahoma holds 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3,179 shares. Woodstock has 49,075 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv Incorporated stated it has 138,825 shares.

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dell Technologies Inc C by 13,859 shares to 34,416 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 7,281 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS).