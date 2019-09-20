Highland Capital Management Cut By $732,447 Its Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Stake; 6 Analysts Bullish Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) stake by 54.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Highland Capital Management Llc sold 7,551 shares as Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI)’s stock declined 1.52%. The Highland Capital Management Llc holds 6,200 shares with $605,000 value, down from 13,751 last quarter. Nxp Semiconductors Nv now has $30.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $108.36. About 1.34 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 2; 14/05/2018 – U.S. China ZTE deal also would involve speeding China review of Qualcomm deal for NXP; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 14/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO HAVE RESUMED REVIEW OF QUALCOMM’S NXP DEAL; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – NXP, QUALCOMM RIVER HOLDINGS AGREED TO EXTEND END DATE OF THEIR PURCHASE AGREEMENT FROM APRIL 25, 2018 TO JULY 25, 2018; 14/05/2018 – China to Reopen Review of Qualcomm’s NXP Takeover Proposal -Bloomberg; 26/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal in next few days, but with conditions, as regulators fear merged company’; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM REMAINS CONFIDENT OF GETTING NXP APPROVAL IN CHINA; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP ASKED COMMERCE SECRETARY TO LOOK INTO ZTE SITUATION CONSISTENT WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Date for NXP Deal as China Seeks Concessions

Among 6 analysts covering Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Delta Air Lines has $85 highest and $6100 lowest target. $70.71’s average target is 20.48% above currents $58.69 stock price. Delta Air Lines had 9 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of DAL in report on Wednesday, April 3 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $70 target in Thursday, April 11 report. Buckingham Research maintained Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) rating on Wednesday, April 3. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $71 target. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $68 target in Thursday, April 11 report. The stock of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Credit Suisse. See Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) latest ratings:

06/09/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy New Target: $72.0000 Initiates Coverage On

10/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Imperial Capital New Target: $61.0000 63.0000

03/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Stephens \U0026 Co. 70.0000

20/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley

11/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $68 New Target: $70 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $60 New Target: $68 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $37 New Target: $68 Maintain

03/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $80 New Target: $85 Maintain

03/04/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $62 New Target: $71 Maintain

Among 7 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. NXP Semiconductors has $12500 highest and $9500 lowest target. $111.14’s average target is 2.57% above currents $108.36 stock price. NXP Semiconductors had 10 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, June 12. Mizuho maintained the shares of NXPI in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Neutral” rating. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by PiperJaffray. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, June 5 report. The rating was upgraded by Evercore on Monday, July 29 to “Outperform”.

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $453.84M for 16.72 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

Highland Capital Management Llc increased Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 335 shares to 8,789 valued at $16.64 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Crown Castle International Cor (NYSE:CCI) stake by 34,520 shares and now owns 44,386 shares. Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) was raised too.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $38.16 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Airline and Refinery. It has a 8.75 P/E ratio. The Company’s route network is centered around a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.