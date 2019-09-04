Highland Capital Management Cut By $379,836 Its Pulte (PHM) Holding; Gates Capital Management Has Lifted Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Holding

Gates Capital Management Inc increased Mgm Resorts International (MGM) stake by 76.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gates Capital Management Inc acquired 1.58 million shares as Mgm Resorts International (MGM)’s stock rose 16.18%. The Gates Capital Management Inc holds 3.66 million shares with $93.83M value, up from 2.08M last quarter. Mgm Resorts International now has $14.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.46% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $27.09. About 7.85 million shares traded or 50.69% up from the average. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 10/05/2018 – CityCenter Announces Closing of Incremental Term Loan and Amendments to Its Credit Facilities; 19/04/2018 – MGM Resorts to Power 13 Las Vegas Strip Properties With Solar; 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q EPS 38c; 23/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Joins World Observance of Earth Hour 2018; 12/04/2018 – WYNN: Wynn in early talks to sell Boston project to MGM Resorts,; 09/05/2018 – MGM Resort’s Murren Talks Inclusion (Video); 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Board Now Comprised of 12 Members; 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Intl Announces Sale of Grand Victoria Casino for $327.5M; 14/05/2018 – MGM Resorts ‘Applauds’ Supreme Court Allowing States the ‘Opportunity to Protect Consumers and Benefit the Public by Regulating and Taxing Sports Betting’

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased Pulte Corp (PHM) stake by 8.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highland Capital Management Llc sold 14,068 shares as Pulte Corp (PHM)’s stock rose 0.70%. The Highland Capital Management Llc holds 152,600 shares with $4.27 million value, down from 166,668 last quarter. Pulte Corp now has $9.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.99. About 3.61 million shares traded or 1.74% up from the average. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice Pres, Human Re; 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 10/05/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09/SHR; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.97 BLN VS $1.63 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in PulteGroup; 07/03/2018 – BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE’S GRANDSON – “ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED”

Since March 7, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $151.07 million activity. Meister Keith A. bought $11.98M worth of stock. On Wednesday, May 8 the insider SALEM PAUL J bought $20.32M. Shares for $30,075 were bought by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK on Thursday, March 7.

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased Ion Geophysical Corp stake by 187,573 shares to 1.02M valued at $14.80 million in 2019Q1.

Among 5 analysts covering MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. MGM Resorts Intl has $3700 highest and $30 lowest target. $32.40’s average target is 19.60% above currents $27.09 stock price. MGM Resorts Intl had 12 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Friday, July 26. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Wednesday, August 21. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was initiated by Credit Suisse with “Hold”. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, July 18. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, June 6. The stock of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 4 analysts covering PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. PulteGroup has $4400 highest and $25.5 lowest target. $34.63’s average target is 1.88% above currents $33.99 stock price. PulteGroup had 10 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Tuesday, April 16.

Highland Capital Management Llc increased Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) stake by 6,766 shares to 49,825 valued at $9.57M in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, down 8.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $249.45 million for 9.24 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.98% EPS growth.

