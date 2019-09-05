Highland Capital Management Boosted Its Costco Wholesale (COST) Holding; HIGHLAND COPPER CO ORDINARY SHARES (HDRSF) SI Decreased By 26.17%

HIGHLAND COPPER CO INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HDRSF) had a decrease of 26.17% in short interest. HDRSF’s SI was 11,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 26.17% from 14,900 shares previously. With 18,900 avg volume, 1 days are for HIGHLAND COPPER CO INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HDRSF)’s short sellers to cover HDRSF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0276 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Highland Capital Management Llc increased Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) stake by 5.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highland Capital Management Llc acquired 2,372 shares as Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Highland Capital Management Llc holds 47,443 shares with $11.49 million value, up from 45,071 last quarter. Costco Wholesale Corporation now has $130.23B valuation. The stock increased 1.39% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $296.12. About 1.18 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity. 3,000 Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shares with value of $727,935 were bought by MEISENBACH JOHN W.

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) stake by 111,295 shares to 207,159 valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Iac/Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) stake by 1,883 shares and now owns 6,023 shares. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) was reduced too.

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco has $30000 highest and $225 lowest target. $261.19’s average target is -11.80% below currents $296.12 stock price. Costco had 29 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, July 11 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, June 3 by Morgan Stanley. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation maintained it with “Buy” rating and $255 target in Friday, March 8 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 31 by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Monday, April 1 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 11 by Nomura. Oppenheimer maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Nomura.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutter & Brokerage reported 1,424 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp stated it has 0.13% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Us Retail Bank De has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Delaware-based Westover Capital Advsr Lc has invested 0.21% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Burney Company holds 0.03% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 1,827 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership owns 94,336 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 101,321 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 74,167 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability Company holds 2.41 million shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Ltd Llc reported 3.34% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Agf reported 393,389 shares. World Investors has 0.54% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.1% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 988 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,444 shares stake.

Highland Copper Company Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper projects in the United States. The company has market cap of $14.23 million. It also explores for silver ores. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns the White Pine copper project and the Copperwood copper project in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.