Highfields Capital Management LP Trimmed Position in Apple (AAPL) as Stock Value Rose; Impala Asset Management Maintains Position in Microsoft (MSFT)

Highfields Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highfields Capital Management Lp sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.97M, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highfields Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $908.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/03/2018 – Jesse Cohen: Rumors out there that Apple might buy Snapchat $AAPL $SNAP; 09/05/2018 – U.S. sends rules on drone regulation to White House for review; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million From Samsung in Damages Retrial; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s new iPad should give it a meaningful grip on the education market, despite Google’s popularity, according to firms that coordinate large-scale Apple device deployments; 01/05/2018 – AAPL: Apple CEO Tim Cook calls health care a “major strategic thrust for us.” – ! $AAPL; 20/05/2018 – BGR.com: Rumor claims Apple to release a $200 HomePod under the Beats umbrella; 01/05/2018 – COOK: SERVICES IS A ‘HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ FOR APPLE; 01/05/2018 – Gowdy Financial Grp: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple; 15/03/2018 – With One Battle Over, a Bigger One Looms for Qualcomm: Apple; 10/05/2018 – The project was touted as Apple’s biggest in Europe, and was expected to create 300 jobs in Ireland

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 113.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 95,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 180,386 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.28M, up from 84,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – DEWALT® Expands Battery and Charger Offerings; 31/03/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ASKS HIGH COURT TO DROP MICROSOFT EMAIL CASE; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is working on a new edition of Windows 10, codenamed Lean, that is 2GB smaller than the normal; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 16/03/2018 – Microsoft hits back at claims it ignored sexual harassment; 03/05/2018 – Unravel Data Collaborates with Microsoft Azure to Boost Performance and Reliability for Big Data Workloads in the Cloud; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft announces new intelligent security innovations to help businesses manage threats from cloud to edge; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MAY RELEASE NEW SURFACE TABLETS LATER IN 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Tru Co, Ohio-based fund reported 55,215 shares. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Corp owns 2.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 542,985 shares. First Bancorporation Trust owns 14,368 shares for 1.68% of their portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Holderness stated it has 3.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Clark Estates Incorporated has 1.92% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 65,400 shares. First State Bank reported 55,381 shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. 105,661 were accumulated by Greystone Managed Investments Incorporated. Loudon Invest Mngmt Lc holds 4,705 shares. Suncoast Equity Management has invested 3.46% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Washington accumulated 284,001 shares or 3.22% of the stock. Natixis stated it has 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pictet Bank accumulated 26,835 shares or 2.23% of the stock. 155,051 were reported by Eagle Global Advsr Lc. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Com, a Texas-based fund reported 1,093 shares.

Highfields Capital Management Lp, which manages about $22.71B and $727.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 8,168 shares to 47,872 shares, valued at $13.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (Call) (NYSE:HOG) by 340,123 shares to 2,400 shares, valued at $86,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 500,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 585,367 shares, and cut its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp.

