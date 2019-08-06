Highfields Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Marriott Intl New (MAR) Holding as Stock Rose; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Valuation Rose While Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Stake by $2.15 Million

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 32,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.97% or $12.35 during the last trading session, reaching $236.34. About 2.02 million shares traded or 65.18% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F

Highfields Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 79.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highfields Capital Management Lp sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The hedge fund held 151,045 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.89M, down from 751,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highfields Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.64 during the last trading session, reaching $130.34. About 2.62M shares traded or 59.84% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 04/04/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SERIES X NOTES DUE 2028 OFFERING OF UPTO $450 MLN – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Aloft Hotels Presents a Showcase of Emerging Artists at SXSW®; 05/04/2018 – Marriott Rewards And Starwood Preferred Guest Give Members More Points Earning Opportunities With New Promotions; 31/05/2018 – LG And Marriott Revolutionize In-Room Guest Experience; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Misses Sales Estimates — Earnings Review; 20/03/2018 – Interval International Affiliates Marriott Vacation Club’s First Resort in Indonesia; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT SOLD LE CENTRE SHERATON MONTREAL HOTEL FOR C$92M; 07/03/2018 – SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 04/05/2018 – MAR BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 41C/SHR FROM 33C, EST. 37C; 16/04/2018 – Marriott International Unveils Unified Loyalty Programs With One Set of Benefits

Highfields Capital Management Lp, which manages about $22.71B and $727.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 8,168 shares to 47,872 shares, valued at $13.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.14% or 220,543 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.22% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 385,795 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers Inc has 0.07% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Bessemer Gru reported 0% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Moreover, Dupont Capital Management has 0.07% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Carderock, Maryland-based fund reported 11,342 shares. Fil reported 187,426 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Reilly Advsrs Limited has 0% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). First Midwest State Bank Trust Division owns 8,910 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Parametric Associates Limited Com holds 0.09% or 856,338 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Hrt Limited accumulated 1,784 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Ftb Advisors owns 151 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 39,088 shares.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06M and $224.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 11,034 shares to 25,354 shares, valued at $6.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.