Highfields Capital Management LP Stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Has Cut by $3.72 Million as Stock Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Lowered Stake

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold 2,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 51,492 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.90M, down from 53,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $137.81. About 10.66 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences; 04/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Partners with CQG to Offer Best Execution Algorithms for Futures; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games

Highfields Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highfields Capital Management Lp sold 464,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The hedge fund held 6.63 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.92M, down from 7.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highfields Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.81. About 381,723 shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 13/03/2018 – TELEVISA SELLS 50% STAKE IN TELEVISA CJ GRAND; 13/03/2018 – Mexico’s Televisa says agreed to sell stake in shopping channel; 13/03/2018 – MEXICO’S GRUPO TELEVISA SAYS AGREED TO SELL 50 PCT STAKE IN TELEVISA CJ GRAND; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA EXPLORING SPINNING OFF CABLE SEGMENT: ANGOITIA; 23/03/2018 – MEXICO’S TELEVISA SAYS TELECOM REGULATOR HAS DETERMINED IT DOES NOT HAVE THE ELEMENTS TO DETERMINE TELEVISA HAS SUBSTANTIAL POWER IN THE MARKET FOR RESTRICTED TELEVISION AND AUDIO; 17/05/2018 – MEXICO FOREIGN AFFAIRS MIN. LUIS VIDEGARAY SPEAKS TO TELEVISA; 27/04/2018 – MEXICAN BROADCASTER TELEVISA SAYS STILL CONSIDERING SPINNING OFF ASSETS, PARTICULARLY CABLE DIVISION, WILL LIKELY CONCLUDE PROCESS THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q NET INCOME MXN677.6M, EST. MXN1.58B; 30/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018 (TV)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 400,629 are held by Stephens Ar. Fayerweather Charles holds 9,470 shares. Boyar Asset Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 74,923 shares. (D B A Uas Asset Management) reported 9.74% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Montag Caldwell Limited Liability Com stated it has 766,898 shares. Kessler Invest Ltd Liability Com holds 3.18% or 22,579 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman stated it has 541,204 shares. Affinity Invest Advisors Ltd Llc holds 3.54% or 92,209 shares. The Connecticut-based Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Capstone Fin Advsrs holds 0.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 7,443 shares. Miles owns 20,237 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 14.48 million shares. Waters Parkerson & Ltd reported 2.68% stake. Gabalex Mngmt Limited Liability reported 150,000 shares stake. Sphera Funds Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.98% or 53,741 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Apple’s stock surges back above $1 trillion market cap in intraday trading, pacing Dow – MarketWatch” on September 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Now More Than Ever, Microsoft Stock Is a Buy – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft teams up for South Korean gaming – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RE, KMX – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.08 per share. TV’s profit will be $23.13 million for 61.31 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.