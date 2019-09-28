Highfields Capital Management LP Lowered Its Position in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by $3.72 Million; Teton Advisors Has Lifted Holding in Ultralife Batteries Com (ULBI)

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ultralife Batteries Inc Com (ULBI) by 55.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 44,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.14% . The institutional investor held 126,200 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.00M, up from 81,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ultralife Batteries Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.09M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.41% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $8.57. About 16,877 shares traded. Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI) has declined 12.26% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ULBI News: 03/05/2018 – Ultralife 1Q Rev $23.1M; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Ultralife; 03/05/2018 – Ultralife 1Q EPS 13c; 10/05/2018 – Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Buys New 2.5% Position in Ultralife; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ultralife Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULBI)

Highfields Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highfields Capital Management Lp sold 464,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The hedge fund held 6.63M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.92M, down from 7.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highfields Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.5. About 1.39 million shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 29/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Televisa’s MXN4.5 Billion Global Depositary Notes ‘BBB+’; 17/05/2018 – MEXICO FOREIGN AFFAIRS MIN. LUIS VIDEGARAY SPEAKS TO TELEVISA; 27/04/2018 – Mexico’s Televisa says considering cable division spin-off; 03/04/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B; 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q NET INCOME MXN677.6M, EST. MXN1.58B; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA TO DECIDE ON CABLE UNIT SPIN OFF THIS YR: ANGOITIA; 26/04/2018 – Televisa’s Ad Sales Turn Around as Currency Weighs on Profit; 23/03/2018 – MEXICO’S TELEVISA SAYS TELECOM REGULATOR HAS DETERMINED IT DOES NOT HAVE THE ELEMENTS TO DETERMINE TELEVISA HAS SUBSTANTIAL POWER IN THE MARKET FOR RESTRICTED TELEVISION AND AUDIO; 23/03/2018 – Mexico regulator decides in Televisa’s favor on pay TV question -company

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Signal Corp Com (NYSE:FSS) by 27,000 shares to 635,000 shares, valued at $16.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salem Communications Corp Decl (NASDAQ:SALM) by 214,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 336,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mesa Labs Inc Com (NASDAQ:MLAB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 6 investors sold ULBI shares while 11 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 5.09 million shares or 1.82% more from 5.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shikiar Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.07% or 23,228 shares. New York-based Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability (Trc) has invested 0% in Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI). Mirae Asset Global Investments Com Limited owns 231,168 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 56,770 shares stake. Teton Advsrs has 0.1% invested in Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI) for 126,200 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 1.13M shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De owns 940 shares. Capital Advisors Ltd invested in 0% or 580 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI) for 1,752 shares. Bridgeway invested in 0.01% or 79,000 shares. 34,959 are held by Marshall Wace Llp. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability owns 338,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI). Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 479,427 shares. Susquehanna Intll Gp Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 81,443 shares.

