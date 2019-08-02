Highfields Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Position by $97.50 Million; Cantillon Capital Management Lowered Stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by $694,848

Highfields Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 55.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highfields Capital Management Lp sold 6.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 5.30 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.03M, down from 11.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highfields Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.83. About 13.87M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 28/03/2018 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals Confirms Closing of Transaction with Teva and Announces Preferred Share Exchange Agreement with BVF Partn; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 03/05/2018 – Teva Raises Outlook After 1Q Results; 14/05/2018 – Cinqair (reslizumab; Teva) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Dulera ( mometasone + formoterol ; Merck & Co) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – NEUROSEARCH AGREES TO RELEASE TEVA FROM PRIDOPIDINE OBLIGATIONS; 28/03/2018 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals Confirms Closing of Transaction with Teva and Announces Preferred Share Exchange Agreement with BVF Partners L.P; 23/05/2018 – Teva hopes to launch migraine drug as soon as September; 15/05/2018 – TEVA: HALO EM TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 06/03/2018 – STAT Plus: McCaskill accuses Teva of ‘stonewalling’ her probe into the opioid crisis

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 0.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 10,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 3.23 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.76M, down from 3.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.80% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $29.63. About 7.95 million shares traded or 68.78% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points; 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 26.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.75 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $601.28 million for 3.56 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.51% negative EPS growth.

Highfields Capital Management Lp, which manages about $22.71 billion and $727.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 8,168 shares to 47,872 shares, valued at $13.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

