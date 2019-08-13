Highfields Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position in Marriott Intl New (MAR) by $75.00 Million; Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) Holder Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Has Lowered Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR) by 29.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 28,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% . The hedge fund held 68,698 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.86 million, down from 96,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $187.74. About 180,577 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 37.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q EPS $1.42; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Underwriting Income $129.6 Million; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q OPER EPS $3.40, EST. $2.65; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE SAYS HAS SUFFICIENT CAPACITY TO MEET FUTURE NEEDS; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Net $62.3M; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $663.0M; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 05/03/2018 RenaissanceRe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE TERMINATED LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT

Highfields Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 79.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highfields Capital Management Lp sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The hedge fund held 151,045 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.89M, down from 751,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highfields Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $130.01. About 2.02M shares traded or 20.59% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 08/05/2018 – Marriott Misses Sales Estimates — Earnings Review; 10/05/2018 – MARRIOTT HOLDERS REJECT AMENDING BYLAWS; 16/04/2018 – MARRIOTT MAR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $137 FROM $136; 26/04/2018 – Strategic Property Partners, LLC Commences Construction of Water Street Tampa with a JW Marriott Hotel; 04/04/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SERIES X NOTES DUE 2028 OFFERING OF UPTO $450 MLN – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – POST BANK IN BULGARIA SIGNS EU58M DEAL FOR MARRIOTT HOTEL; 16/04/2018 – Seattle Marriott Redmond Unveils M SPACE; 31/05/2018 – LG And Marriott Revolutionize In-Room Guest Experience; 19/04/2018 – ECI Development Announces Plan to Debut the Marriott Hotels Brand in Belize with a 203-Key Oceanfront Property; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – CHANGE IN COMMISSION RATES WILL NOT HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON MARRIOTT RESULTS BUT, IT SHOULD MAKE MEANINGFUL DIFFERENCE TO HOTEL OWNERS

Analysts await RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.73 earnings per share, up 425.00% or $2.21 from last year’s $0.52 per share. RNR’s profit will be $120.56M for 17.19 P/E if the $2.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.78 actual earnings per share reported by RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold RNR shares while 82 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 40.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 41.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Automobile Association reported 0.01% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Amp Investors holds 0.02% or 25,801 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 3,669 shares. First Wilshire Mngmt Inc stated it has 22,562 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Lc has invested 0.07% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Stone Ridge Asset Limited Co holds 0.04% or 5,371 shares. Moreover, Regions Financial has 0.01% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Fmr Lc owns 1.99 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Quantitative Invest Llc owns 11,369 shares. Abrams Bison Investments Ltd has 625,657 shares for 9.99% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System has 0.05% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 30,307 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 34,484 shares. Middleton & Ma reported 1.51% stake. Moreover, Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corporation has 0.02% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Voya Investment Management Limited has invested 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86M and $594.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 23,627 shares to 690,184 shares, valued at $12.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 79,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 449,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG).

Highfields Capital Management Lp, which manages about $22.71 billion and $727.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 8,168 shares to 47,872 shares, valued at $13.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.