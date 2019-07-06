Highfields Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $56.70 Million; Phocas Financial Has Increased Its Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Holding by $805,070

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 11,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,977 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95 million, up from 129,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $83.43. About 94,226 shares traded. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 12.75% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS SIGNS PACTS TO BUY GENERIC PRODUCTS, ASSETS; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $1.32; 27/04/2018 – U.S. FTC requires Amneal and lmpax to divest rights to 10 generic drugs; 03/04/2018 IDT AUSTRALIA LTD IDT.AX – TO DIVEST A SELECTION OF ITS GENERIC PRODUCT PORTFOLIO TO ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Signs Definitive Agreements to Acquire Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/lmpax; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – UPON DEAL CLOSING , ANI TO BUY PRODUCT PORTFOLIO CONSISTING OF 5 APPROVED GENERIC ANDAS, 1 PIPELINE PRODUCT, ERYTHROMYCIN IR TABLETS; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – TO BUY PORTFOLIO OF GENERIC PRODUCTS FROM AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS AND IMPAX LABORATORIES FOR UNDISCLOSED CASH CONSIDERATION; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $46.5M; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals to Buy Generic Products, Assets From Amneal/Impax; 18/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Announces Approval of Morphine Sulfate Oral Solution

Highfields Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highfields Capital Management Lp sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.97M, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highfields Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $939.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/05/2018 – Apple has reportedly decided next year’s new iPhones will all use high-end screens; 02/04/2018 – $INTC $AAPL Apple plans to move away from Intel chips; 10/05/2018 – Apple & Goldman Sachs are planning a new joint credit card that would be Apple Pay-branded and could launch early next year – Dow Jones; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s New estimates predict that it will stay that way; 08/03/2018 – Sing It Loud: Opal Apples Announces SupercrispiOpalicious Contest, Encouraging Fans to Create Videos Showing their Opal Apple L; 02/05/2018 – Apple suppliers shine after iPhone maker’s earnings; 22/05/2018 – Pricing Solutions: Apple’s #pricing mistakes with HomePod will cost it a huge new market, according to a brutal Deutsche Bank; 23/04/2018 – Inquiry opens into Apple-Shazam deal; 04/04/2018 – Apple’s reliance on Chinese suppliers reaches a new high; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O CEO TIM COOK TAKES STAGE AT CHICAGO EVENT FOCUSED ON EDUCATION, IPAD

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Plc accumulated 1.51% or 2.31 million shares. Pittenger & Anderson Incorporated invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Barnett Company reported 1,874 shares. Academy Mngmt Tx has invested 4.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 7.64% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 25.11M shares or 3.38% of the stock. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Co invested in 693,958 shares or 1.92% of the stock. Wedgewood Inc holds 8.96% or 645,699 shares in its portfolio. Opus Invest Mgmt holds 0.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 13,500 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 30,123 shares for 1.69% of their portfolio. 921 were reported by Beacon Cap Mngmt Inc. Kemnay Advisory holds 95,633 shares. Baillie Gifford And Co invested in 139,347 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj owns 34,000 shares or 2.87% of their US portfolio. Bank Of Stockton reported 24,548 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.08 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Highfields Capital Management Lp, which manages about $22.71B and $727.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 8,168 shares to 47,872 shares, valued at $13.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold ANIP shares while 40 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 5.50% more from 7.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 279,987 are held by Nomura. Globeflex Limited Partnership has invested 0.41% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 16,771 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc has 1,000 shares. 13,009 were reported by Retail Bank Of America Corp De. Farmers And Merchants Invests Inc owns 0% invested in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 130 shares. Principal Grp has invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Paloma Prns Management reported 4,164 shares. Dana Advisors has invested 0.1% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). 3,240 were accumulated by Violich Cap Incorporated. Element Limited Liability Corp holds 3,841 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 18,767 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Prelude Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 126 shares or 0% of the stock.