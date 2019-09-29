Highfields Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Stake by $3.72 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Weiss Asset Management LP Has Upped T Mobile Us (TMUS) Position by $6.21 Million as Stock Value Rose

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 75.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 83,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 195,436 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.49M, up from 111,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $77.56. About 3.41M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 01/05/2018 – Sprint deal could help T-Mobile offer ‘quad play,’ executives say; 30/04/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO JOHN LEGERE CONCLUDES BTV APPEARANCE; 16/04/2018 – FCC Reaches $40 Million Settlement with T-Mobile on Rural Calling; 10/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint to Combine; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE 1Q REV. $10.46B, EST. $10.34B; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile hired lobbying firm linked to former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-T MOBILE US INC TMUS.O , SPRINT CORP S.N AIM TO CLINCH DEAL AS EARLY AS NEXT WEEK; 26/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Jump on Report That They May Clinch Merger Soon; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile US: John Legere to Serve as CEO and Mike Sievert to Serve as Pres and Oper Chief of the Combined Co

Highfields Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highfields Capital Management Lp sold 464,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The hedge fund held 6.63M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.92M, down from 7.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highfields Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.5. About 1.39M shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 14/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly planning to make a weekly TV news show to rival CBS’ ’60 Minutes’; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA TO DECIDE ON CABLE UNIT SPIN OFF THIS YR: ANGOITIA; 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q NET INCOME MXN677.6M, EST. MXN1.58B; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 13/03/2018 – MEXICO’S GRUPO TELEVISA SAYS AGREED TO SELL 50 PCT STAKE IN TELEVISA CJ GRAND; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA PRIME TIME RATINGS IN FLAGSHIP CHANNEL GREW 4%; 23/03/2018 – MEXICO’S TELEVISA SAYS TELECOM REGULATOR HAS DETERMINED IT DOES NOT HAVE THE ELEMENTS TO DETERMINE TELEVISA HAS SUBSTANTIAL POWER IN THE MARKET FOR RESTRICTED TELEVISION AND AUDIO; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead; 13/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Investors (TV); 18/05/2018 – BANXICO HEAD ALEJANDRO DIAZ DE LEON SPEAKS TO TELEVISA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jnba Fin Advisors has 300 shares. Arrowstreet Lp has 0.31% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.03% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 50,599 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 2,521 shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.07% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) reported 30 shares. Hudock Cap Group Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 31,040 shares or 0% of the stock. Fifth Third Bancshares holds 0.04% or 91,897 shares in its portfolio. Miles Cap holds 0.17% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 2,842 shares. M&R Capital Mngmt owns 220 shares. Northern Tru Corp reported 0.05% stake. Raymond James Associates invested 0.03% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Driehaus Cap Management Limited Com holds 0.01% or 2,836 shares in its portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 6,356 shares.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 27,000 shares to 154,000 shares, valued at $5.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 32,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,054 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty All Star Equity Fd (USA).

Analysts await Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.08 per share. TV’s profit will be $23.12 million for 59.38 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

