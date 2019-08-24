Highfields Capital Management LP Decreased Marriott Intl New (MAR) Holding as Market Value Rose; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Market Value Declined While Mcdaniel Terry & Co Upped Stake by $770,345

Mcdaniel Terry & Co increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 11.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co bought 17,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 170,492 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.43M, up from 152,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 13.43 million shares traded or 30.80% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS

Highfields Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 79.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highfields Capital Management Lp sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The hedge fund held 151,045 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.89 million, down from 751,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highfields Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $125.1. About 1.74M shares traded or 7.42% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 01/05/2018 – CHICAGO MARRIOTT SUITES O’HARE OFFERS A “SUITE SUMMER WEEKEND GETAWAY”; 14/03/2018 – Aloft Hotels Presents a Showcase of Emerging Artists at SXSW®; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Marriott Intl’s $400M Sr Unscd Notes ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Rev $5.01B; 03/05/2018 – UNITE HERE Launches Website to Track Marriott’s Activities in China; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – ASSUMES FULL YEAR 2018 GROSS FEE REVENUES WILL TOTAL $3,650 MLN TO $3,690 MLN, AN 11 TO 12 PERCENT INCREASE OVER 2017; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECTS COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS WILL INCREASE 3 TO 4 PERCENT WORLDWIDE; 06/03/2018 – Marriott International Appoints Publicis Groupe’s SapientRazorfish and Spark Foundry for Global Media Duties; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Net $398M; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Comparable Systemwide Constant Dollar RevPar Up 3.6%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4.

Highfields Capital Management Lp, which manages about $22.71B and $727.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 8,168 shares to 47,872 shares, valued at $13.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4.