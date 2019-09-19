Highfields Capital Management LP Cut Its Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Stake by $3.72 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Northern Trust Has Lowered Position in Brunswick (BC) by $306,945 as Market Value Declined

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp sold 6,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 687,254 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.54M, down from 694,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $53.34. About 688,114 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Had Cash and Marketable Securities $294.2M at the End of 1Q; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.60 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 WECT News: GenX levels at lowest level in raw water source in Brunswick Co. since testing began; 13/03/2018 – VP Dekker Gifts 200 Of Brunswick Corp; 24/04/2018 – Life Fitness Appoints New CMO and VP, Global Customer Experience & Service; 17/05/2018 – Brunswick 21.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 21/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Introduces New Sprint Pontoon; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY EPS OF $0.91; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Net $80.5M

Highfields Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highfields Capital Management Lp sold 464,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The hedge fund held 6.63M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.92 million, down from 7.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highfields Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 1.67M shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 05/03/2018 Mexico’s Televisa hires new executive as part of content overhaul; 18/05/2018 – A day behind the scenes of ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ TV’s biggest celebrity dance competition; 27/04/2018 – MEXICAN BROADCASTER TELEVISA SAYS STILL CONSIDERING SPINNING OFF ASSETS, PARTICULARLY CABLE DIVISION, WILL LIKELY CONCLUDE PROCESS THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q REV. MXN22.81B, EST. MXN23.22B; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead; 07/05/2018 – TELEVISA SAB TLVACPO.MX : SANTANDER CUTS YEAR END 2018 TARGET PRICE TO M$77 FROM M$84; 26/04/2018 – Televisa’s Ad Sales Turn Around as Currency Weighs on Profit; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA TO FOCUS ON EXPANDING SKY OPS OUTSIDE MEXICO: ANGOITIA; 27/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS ‘BBB+’ DEBT RATING ON GRUPO TELEVISA; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA EXPLORING MORE PARTNERSHIPS LIKE ONE W/ AMAZON PRIME

Analysts await Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.08 per share. TV’s profit will be $23.13 million for 65.63 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold BC shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 76.39 million shares or 0.93% more from 75.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 192,850 are held by Gamco Invsts Et Al. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 59,097 shares. Sei Investments reported 68,214 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lodge Hill Lc stated it has 1.09% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.01% or 162,813 shares. 311 were accumulated by Captrust Fin Advsr. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Co has 0.05% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 46,414 shares. Geode Mgmt Llc accumulated 956,328 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 687,254 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag stated it has 184,095 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mesirow Management has 1.06% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Skylands Cap Ltd invested 0.52% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Delphi Mgmt Inc Ma holds 0.35% or 8,480 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Bryn Mawr Tru Company stated it has 83,192 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings.

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $421.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 104,432 shares to 10.87 million shares, valued at $286.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inter Parfums Inc (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 7,721 shares in the quarter, for a total of 759,514 shares, and has risen its stake in Avx Corp New (NYSE:AVX).

Analysts await Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, down 22.66% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.28 per share. BC’s profit will be $84.88 million for 13.47 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Brunswick Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.72% negative EPS growth.