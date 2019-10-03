Highfields Capital Management LP Cut Its Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Holding as Stock Declined; Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Lowered Its Motorola Solutions (MSI) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Highfields Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highfields Capital Management Lp sold 464,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The hedge fund held 6.63 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.92 million, down from 7.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highfields Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $9.48. About 856,474 shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 21/03/2018 – Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Grupo Televisa Investors Announced by Holzer & Holzer; 26/04/2018 – Mexican broadcaster Televisa quarterly profit drops 43 pct; 27/04/2018 – MEXICAN BROADCASTER TELEVISA SAYS STILL CONSIDERING SPINNING OFF ASSETS, PARTICULARLY CABLE DIVISION, WILL LIKELY CONCLUDE PROCESS THIS YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B; 18/05/2018 – BANXICO HEAD ALEJANDRO DIAZ DE LEON SPEAKS TO TELEVISA; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018; 07/05/2018 – TELEVISA SAB TLVACPO.MX : SANTANDER CUTS YEAR END 2018 TARGET PRICE TO M$77 FROM M$84; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 23/03/2018 – MEXICO’S TELEVISA SAYS TELECOM REGULATOR HAS DETERMINED IT DOES NOT HAVE THE ELEMENTS TO DETERMINE TELEVISA HAS SUBSTANTIAL POWER IN THE MARKET FOR RESTRICTED TELEVISION AND AUDIO

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 14.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 17,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.87 million, down from 20,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $164.43. About 1.14M shares traded or 16.13% up from the average. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS RAISES FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS VIEW; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions 1Q Net $117M; 16/04/2018 – TESARO: Regulatory Submission for TSR-042 for MSI-High Tumors Planned in 2H 2019; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON SHAREHOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE ACQUISITION BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – COMPANY ENDED QUARTER WITH BACKLOG OF $9.6 BLN, UP $1.1 BLN FROM YEAR-AGO QUARTER; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – WILL EXPAND AND UPGRADE RADIO NETWORK SERVING VICTORIA POLICE, AMBULANCE VICTORIA AND METROPOLITAN FIRE BRIGADE; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS: PACT EXTENDED FOR 7 YRS, VALUED AT A$261M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Motorola Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSI); 16/05/2018 – PC World: MSI’s Mech 2 graphics cards give AMD another Radeon-exclusive brand; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.10, EST. 87C

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.01 billion activity. BROWN GREGORY Q sold $46.79M worth of stock or 264,635 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 40 investors sold MSI shares while 166 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 143.02 million shares or 4.53% more from 136.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Korea-based Korea Invest has invested 0.02% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). 298,638 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Ltd Liability reported 0.08% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt invested 0.61% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Optimum Investment Advsrs holds 21 shares. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 31,283 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). First Personal Financial Svcs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 70 shares. Interactive Finance Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Advisory has invested 0.01% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Bahl & Gaynor holds 0.1% or 84,928 shares. Central Secs Corporation invested 6.35% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Sterling Mgmt Lc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 7,686 shares. Kcm Invest Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $558.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 40,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, down 1.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.85 per share. MSI’s profit will be $303.13 million for 22.59 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Motorola Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

