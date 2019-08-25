Highbridge Capital Management Upped Position in Marriott Intl New (Put) (MAR) by $7.38 Million; Quanta Svcs (PWR) Holder Sir Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.41 Million

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (Put) (MAR) by 472% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 59,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The hedge fund held 71,500 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94 million, up from 12,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $125.1. About 1.74 million shares traded or 7.14% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. James R. Davis and The Frenchman’s Cove; 25/05/2018 – Marriott International Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 16/04/2018 – MARRIOTT UNVEILS LONG-AWAITED COMBINED LOYALTY PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $5,006 MLN VS $4,912 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces Plans for Tampa Hotel; to Join Hilton’s Tapestry Collection; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT SAYS UNIT SOLD LE CENTRE SHERATON MONTREAL HOTEL FOR ABOUT C$92 MLN – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Dorado Beach, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve Announces The Next Chapter In Its Rich Legacy; 16/05/2018 – Marriott Moments Introduces Expert Recommendations, Bespoke Categories, And Hand-Curated Activity Lists In Time For Summer Travel Season; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Comparable Systemwide Constant Dollar RevPar Up 3.6%; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees FY Rev $3.65B-$3.69B

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 73.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 65,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The hedge fund held 23,927 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $903,000, down from 89,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $33.41. About 1.77M shares traded or 33.03% up from the average. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Rev $2.42B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS MARCH SALES DOWN 2.65 PCT Y/Y; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Apr Rev NT$69.24B; 22/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC – INCREASES 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS; 09/03/2018 QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS FEB SALES DOWN 13.3 PCT Y/Y; 11/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.73B Vs NT$2.79B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $815.4M-$917M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt One Ltd reported 0.09% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 41,901 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards And Com accumulated 0% or 76 shares. Strategic Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 0.04% or 1,599 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank reported 207,668 shares. Camarda Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 3 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa, a Switzerland-based fund reported 50,908 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Cypress Capital Gp invested in 5,455 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Company Il holds 0.01% or 2,723 shares. Huntington Retail Bank holds 125,389 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 0.01% or 13,126 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 15,000 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Korea Corp stated it has 0.04% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39B and $3.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (Put) (NYSE:EMR) by 95,500 shares to 21,700 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (Put) (NYSE:NSC) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,500 shares, and cut its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC).

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mixed Q2 Earnings Results Put Automotive ETFs in Focus – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will 737 Max Issue Mar Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “6 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

More notable recent Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Quanta Services Inc (PWR) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Quanta Services Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 55% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Top High-Yielding Low-Value Buys After Market Drop – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $544.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) by 67,200 shares to 240,400 shares, valued at $5.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 36,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,374 shares, and has risen its stake in Enerplus Res Fd Com (NYSE:ERF).