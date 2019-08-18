Highbridge Capital Management Upped Pan American Silver (PAAS) Stake by $5.38 Million; As Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Dudley & Shanley Has Increased Holding by $2.13 Million

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 18,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 82,194 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.69 million, up from 63,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 25/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is working on a new edition of Windows 10, codenamed Lean, that is 2GB smaller than the normal; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s BI360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 29/05/2018 – In March, Microsoft’s Windows organization was split up; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets in market rout, boosts profit; 14/03/2018 – International Launch Services (ILS) Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium Vehicle; 24/05/2018 – Capstone Sells Proprietary Air Bearing Kits to Fortune 500 Manufacturer of Industrial Gas Facility Solutions

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 413,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The hedge fund held 1.32 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55 million, up from 910,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $16.5. About 3.07M shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q EPS 31c; 27/04/2018 – Pan Amer Silver Announces Oprations Suspended at Huaron Mine; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN REPORTS END TO COMMUNITY ROADBLOCKS AT HUARON MINE; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Net $48.2M; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP PAAS.TO – COMPANY EXPECTS MINE OPERATIONS WILL RETURN TO NORMAL LEVELS WITHIN NEXT 48 HOURS; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.20; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – WILL MAINTAIN PERSONNEL AT DOLORES MINE AT LEVELS NECESSARY FOR SITE SECURITY AND REDUCED OPERATING ACTIVITIES; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – QTRLY BASIC SHR $0.31; 27/03/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WINS MEXICO OIL BLOCK 31 IN AUCTION; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – PRODUCTION ON PACE TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL GUIDANCE

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $386.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welbilt Inc. by 1.02M shares to 1.48M shares, valued at $24.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Serv. Grp (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 202,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 317,644 shares, and cut its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 11.15 million shares. Paw Capital invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Sei has 2.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5.09 million shares. 41,994 are owned by Bennicas And Assocs. Adirondack Management owns 0.37% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5,005 shares. Sphera Funds Mngmt owns 0.67% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 61,397 shares. Fulton Savings Bank Na reported 138,506 shares stake. Moreover, Wellcome Tru (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru has 12.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6.33M shares. Lathrop Investment Mgmt, a Arkansas-based fund reported 168,957 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.87% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Central Securities has invested 1.87% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Golub Limited Liability Corporation invested in 394,746 shares. 126,476 were reported by Muhlenkamp And. Dubuque Bancorp & stated it has 3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vulcan Value Prtn Ltd Liability Company reported 3.25M shares stake.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: ZBRA, STNE, GLW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft: 3 Reasons To Get The Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Microsoft (MSFT) Down 0.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Now – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Stock Looks Poised to Face Tough Regulatory Headwinds – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.