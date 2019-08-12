Highbridge Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Put) (ZION) by $10.57 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Mckesson (MCK) Shares Rose, Ruffer Llp Has Increased Stake

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 84.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 536,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.37M, up from 637,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $142.07. About 255,016 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 09/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Health Mart Atlas; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the Patient Care Journey; 16/04/2018 – McKesson CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 23/04/2018 – McKesson’s Board Clears Itself of Wrongdoing on Opioid Oversight; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 15/03/2018 – McKesson Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Board Authorizes Buyback of Up to Added $4 Billion; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Put) (ZION) by 27.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 234,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 634,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.81 million, down from 869,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $41.23. About 479,730 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsr Incorporated invested in 7,460 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 10,644 shares. Knightsbridge Asset Mngmt Llc, California-based fund reported 71,351 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP accumulated 0.01% or 5,352 shares. Diversified Trust Commerce holds 3,017 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr reported 144 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 3,777 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). 2,560 are owned by Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp. Nomura Asset Ltd has invested 0.05% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Stifel has invested 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Kentucky Retirement System stated it has 0.1% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Advisory Alpha Limited Company stated it has 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.17% or 269,083 shares.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 90,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $517,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 527,904 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,798 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.88M for 9.46 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $3.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 456,192 shares to 845,620 shares, valued at $36.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware (Prn) by 4.63 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,699 are held by Norinchukin Retail Bank The. Citadel Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% stake. Wellington Gru Llp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Fruth Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset has invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Alpha Windward Ltd Co invested in 300 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 46,293 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 12.56 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg Incorporated holds 0.03% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) or 739,965 shares. Sterling Cap Limited Com stated it has 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). 26,285 are owned by Cibc Mkts. Shell Asset Mgmt owns 25,473 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 377,316 shares. 104,067 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank).