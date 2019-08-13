Highbridge Capital Management Stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) Decreased by $4.22 Million as Market Valuation Declined; I D Systems (IDSY) Holder Cannell Capital Has Boosted Its Stake by $1.84 Million

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) by 49.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 45,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.42% . The hedge fund held 47,131 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, down from 92,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.16% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $89.31. About 272,003 shares traded. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 13.38% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 10/05/2018 – TravelWeekly: Following Marriott and Hilton, IHG slices meetings commissions; 15/05/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORP VAC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.40/SHR; 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS HAS $2.5 BILLION COMMITTED BRIDGE FACILITY; 10/04/2018 – Flyertalk: Rumors Abound Ahead of Marriott Rewards Event; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181315: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation; ILG, Inc; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into ILG, Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation — ILG; 03/05/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORP – REAFFIRMED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 7; 03/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations Sees 2018 Net $182M-Net $193M; 03/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations 1Q Adj EPS $1.39

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in I D Systems Inc (IDSY) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 367,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 2.65M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.73M, up from 2.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in I D Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.08 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.77. About 4,152 shares traded. I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) has declined 11.29% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IDSY News: 07/03/2018 Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 12/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, &; 18/05/2018 – l.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 29/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 12/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, & Retail; 18/05/2018 – I.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 07/03/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 29/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 6c

Since March 14, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $851,738 activity. Formant Christopher had bought 2,500 shares worth $14,725 on Tuesday, March 19. 8,000 shares were bought by Brodsky Michael, worth $49,437 on Friday, March 15. Frumberg Charles also bought $61,201 worth of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) on Friday, March 15. CANNELL CAPITAL LLC also bought $51,034 worth of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.34, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold IDSY shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 16.81 million shares or 130.86% more from 7.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 342,910 were reported by Bard Associates Inc. Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Northern holds 0% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) for 42,468 shares. Price T Rowe Md has 0% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Connors Investor Services stated it has 45,508 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 59,880 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt invested in 16,600 shares. Fairpointe Capital Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Tower Research Llc (Trc) has 2,216 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag accumulated 0% or 54,400 shares. 639,590 are owned by Vanguard Grp Inc. Archon Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 1.19 million shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) for 15,063 shares. Hightower Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). 19,226 are owned by Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp.

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86 million and $411.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:REI) by 1.91 million shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $6.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Channeladvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) by 143,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 481,754 shares, and cut its stake in Innovative Indl Pptys Inc.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $334,785 activity.