Highbridge Capital Management Position in Nrg Energy (Put) (NRG) Raised by $840,000; South State Position in Mastercard (MA) Decreased by $1.26 Million as Stock Rose

South State Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 8.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 5,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 60,510 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.25M, down from 65,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $275.54. About 559,124 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (Put) (NRG) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 120,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35.42. About 195,262 shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 21/05/2018 – NRG Energy Expects to Grant Initial Purchasers 30-Day Option to Buy Up to Additional $75M of Notes; 23/03/2018 – GENON IN AMENDMENT TO COOPERATION PACT WITH NRG ON REFUNDS; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy FirstEnergy, Sell NRG Energy in Utilities: 13F; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: NRG ENERGY $1.87B TLB REPRICING, LENDER CALL MARCH 9; 20/03/2018 – NRG Energy to cut 89 jobs in Houston – state filing; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Appointment of Two New Independent Directors; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Retirement of Walt Young, Evan Silverstein and Barry Smitherman From Board; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.88; 05/04/2018 – NRG Energy Withdraws Nomination of Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell for Board, No Other Nominee Named in Place; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – REPRICED $1.872 BLN TERM LOAN B DUE JUNE 2023

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10,361 shares to 252,907 shares, valued at $12.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,867 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dearborn Partners Ltd holds 2.13% or 135,461 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel reported 1,923 shares. Plante Moran Ltd Company has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Amarillo Savings Bank invested in 0.88% or 9,459 shares. Schmidt P J Management owns 12,465 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Penobscot Invest Management stated it has 2.22% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Advisors Asset stated it has 215,869 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Com Il has 1.29% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Macquarie Grp Ltd has invested 0.31% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Scholtz And Lc has 34,838 shares for 5.47% of their portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd holds 825 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company stated it has 18,378 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. 7,580 are owned by Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. California-based Shelton Cap Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ipswich Investment Mngmt Com holds 3,250 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. 23,850 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $6.47 million were sold by Mastercard Foundation. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

