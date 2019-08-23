Highbridge Capital Management Position in Mellanox Technologies LTD (Call) (MLNX) Has Lifted by $10.03 Million as Stock Value Declined; Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Position in Servicenow (NOW) Has Cut by $16.73 Million as Stock Rose

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Call) (MLNX) by 566.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.84 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $108. About 63,852 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 07/03/2018 – STARBOARD URGES MELLANOX HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR NOMINEES; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Anticipates Holding Annual General Meeting on July 25; 07/03/2018 – MELLANOX TO HOLD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MTG OF HOLDERS IN MAY; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees 2Q Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68.5%-69.5%; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Will Vote on Governance Proposals Including Establishes Plurality Voting in Board Elections; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Plans Special Vote on Rules Amid Starboard Pressure; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q EPS 71c; 22/05/2018 – Vault Systems Selects Mellanox and Cumulus Networks to Build a Secure, Scalable, High Performance OpenStack Cloud; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 68,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 545,642 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.50 million, down from 613,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $7.75 during the last trading session, reaching $272.39. About 703,610 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $42.94M for 296.08 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07B and $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huya Inc by 147,291 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $30.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

