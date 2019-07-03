Highbridge Capital Management Position in Centene Del (Call) (CNC) Raised by $1.08 Million; Smith & Howard Wealth Management Position in Merck & Co (MRK) Upped as Share Price Declined

Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 131.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,508 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $791,000, up from 4,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $86.9. About 5.97M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Doubling down on the Keytruda franchise, Merck pays $300M and promises $5B-plus to partner with Eisai on its budding cancer star $MRK; 23/04/2018 – Health Care Up As Goldman Touts Merck Potential — Health Care Roundup; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 16/04/2018 – Jacob Plieth: Breaking scenes from $MRK headquarters. #AACR18 $BMY; 17/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Olaparib; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (Call) (CNC) by 150.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 20,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 33,800 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 13,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.35. About 2.49 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.75-Adj EPS $7.15; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Causeway Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 1.74 million shares or 1.46% of the stock. Somerset Grp Lc reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Invsts Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv invested in 22,057 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Leisure Mngmt reported 13,225 shares stake. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Com stated it has 548,961 shares or 1.8% of all its holdings. Intact Invest Mgmt Inc has 0.48% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 160,800 shares. Counselors invested in 1.48% or 420,142 shares. 116,067 are owned by Savings Bank Of Hawaii. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Limited stated it has 0.09% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). The Florida-based Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors has invested 0.66% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Cibc Bank & Trust Usa has 14,389 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Northern, a Illinois-based fund reported 32.81M shares. Moreover, Pzena Investment Limited Liability Corporation has 0.86% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Burt Wealth Advsrs invested in 4,410 shares. Daiwa Group Inc has 0.12% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 161,551 shares.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Will Merck’s #1 Therapeutic Area With $10 Billion In Revenue Grow? – Forbes” on June 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Biggest Blockbuster Drugs of the Future – The Motley Fool” published on June 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Merck (MRK) Announces FDA Approved its KEYTRUDA as Monotherapy for Some Patients with Metastatic SCLC with Disease Progression – StreetInsider.com” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Drug Stocks That Could Win From Key FDA Approvals in June – Motley Fool” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $3.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc (Put) by 64,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $15.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr (Call) by 300,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MU).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $500,000 activity.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Centene and WellCare stockholders back tie-up – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How To Play The Centene-WellCare Deal – Seeking Alpha” published on March 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Mosaic, Centene and American Airlines – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Centene-Humana Deal? Nope. CNC Stock Slides on the News – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On TELUS Corporation (TU) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.