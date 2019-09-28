Highbridge Capital Management Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Decreased as Market Valuation Declined; Sonata Capital Group Has Upped Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $2.40 Million

Sonata Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 73.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc bought 1,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,994 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.67 million, up from 1,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.73M shares traded or 11.33% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – A Whole Foods Market in Austin, Texas, briefly tested banners proclaiming 10 percent discounts for members of Amazon’s increasingly powerful Prime service; 07/03/2018 – Instacart’s Blueprint for Fighting Amazon; 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Grows Digital Ordering Network Through Skill for Amazon Alexa; 07/04/2018 – Surprise! Amazon now sells more than 70 of its own private-label brands; 26/03/2018 – British PM May says EU looking at interim taxes on digital firms; 23/05/2018 – It’s been a big year for Jeff Bezos. For the first time in history, Amazon has cracked the top 10 of the Fortune 500 list; 28/03/2018 – Amazon loses nearly $40 billion in value on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 06/04/2018 – Trump attacks Amazon low-tech underbelly; 28/03/2018 – Amazon loses more than $30 billion in value on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s contract with the Postal Service runs out in October and could be a short-term win for Trump

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 61.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 18,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 11,445 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.94M, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $432.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 32.88 million shares traded or 107.73% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and U.S. car maker Ford have unveiled an unstaffed car vending machine in China; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ASSETS FROM ALIBABA UNIT FOR HK$10.6B; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as Pres & COO; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA CEO DANIEL ZHANG SPOKE ON CONFERENCE CALL; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Trump and Xi to back away from trade war; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 bln deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks $2.7 Billion to Challenge Tesla; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXCLUDING CONSOLIDATION OF ELE.ME AND CAINIAO NETWORK, EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 50%; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT 000516.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENTS ON MEDICAL RELATED PROJECTS WITH ALIBABA CHINA, ITS HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Alibaba Group Holding’s plan to launch a version of the Alipay mobile payment service in Japan has hit a snag, as banks withhold cooperation out of concern over potential data leaks into China

Sonata Capital Group Inc, which manages about $184.36 million and $144.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield E (VYM) by 4,550 shares to 84,239 shares, valued at $7.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Value Etf (IWN) by 11,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,664 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P Mid Cap 400 Value (IJJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Autus Asset Limited Liability Company holds 3,868 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc reported 0.34% stake. Altfest L J & has invested 1.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Truepoint reported 0.09% stake. Beacon Financial Grp holds 0.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,061 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Corp holds 232,935 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. Rockland Trust Communication owns 752 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Murphy Capital Mngmt holds 2.55% or 9,025 shares. Twin Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 2.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Swedbank, Sweden-based fund reported 458,176 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 1.68% stake. Sentinel Tru Lba accumulated 0.12% or 232 shares. First Long Island Investors Lc accumulated 15,908 shares or 3.74% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 0.21% stake. American Century Cos Inc has invested 2.95% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $1.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Plc (NYSE:CUK) by 63,897 shares to 131,500 shares, valued at $5.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (Put) (NASDAQ:ZION) by 16,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 650,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Sina Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:SINA).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 34.01 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.