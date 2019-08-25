Highbridge Capital Management Lowered Its Schlumberger LTD (Put) (SLB) Position; Bogle Investment Management LP Raised By $3.49 Million Its Tech Data (TECD) Holding

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased Schlumberger Ltd (Put) (SLB) stake by 81.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 225,000 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (Put) (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Highbridge Capital Management Llc holds 50,000 shares with $2.18 million value, down from 275,000 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd (Put) now has $44.30B valuation. The stock decreased 4.98% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 13.96 million shares traded or 35.48% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased Tech Data Corp (TECD) stake by 391.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bogle Investment Management Lp acquired 34,217 shares as Tech Data Corp (TECD)’s stock declined 4.19%. The Bogle Investment Management Lp holds 42,967 shares with $4.40 million value, up from 8,750 last quarter. Tech Data Corp now has $3.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.97% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $86.75. About 341,577 shares traded or 10.07% up from the average. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 20/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q EPS 37c-EPS 67c; 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q Net $33.7M; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Names Richard Hume CEO, Succeeding Dutkowsky; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tech Data Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECD); 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 14/05/2018 – Six Tech Data Executives Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List; 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q EPS 87c; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA 4Q ADJ EPS $3.50, EST. $3.47

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a Florida-based fund reported 16,675 shares. Two Sigma Limited Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 379,698 shares. Renaissance Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company reported 5,525 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.16% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv holds 14,550 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited holds 78,708 shares. Nelson Roberts Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 57,767 shares. Moreover, Stock Yards Natl Bank & Tru has 0.04% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 9,360 shares. Harvey Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 23,010 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Mackenzie Fincl Corp has 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0.07% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Lenox Wealth Mngmt owns 879 shares. Tortoise Llc owns 66 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt holds 0.06% or 53,451 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04M for 19.53 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger has $55 highest and $4100 lowest target. $49.17’s average target is 53.51% above currents $32.03 stock price. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, June 7. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, March 15. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) stake by 936,038 shares to 969,438 valued at $24.74M in 2019Q1. It also upped Pulte Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:PHM) stake by 400,000 shares and now owns 1.20 million shares. Nrg Energy Inc (Put) (NYSE:NRG) was raised too.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger: It’s Make Or Break – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger Keeps Hope Alive – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Schlumberger – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Have Patience, Schlumberger Is On The Right Track – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

More notable recent Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tech Data (TECD) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TECD Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Undervalued-Predictable Companies With High Margins of Safety – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks to Consider as US Narrows Scope of China Tariffs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold TECD shares while 85 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 35.44 million shares or 1.62% less from 36.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Research Incorporated owns 6,880 shares. Massachusetts Svcs Ma holds 113,090 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr owns 8,829 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp reported 247,008 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. The Florida-based Raymond James Finance Ser Advisors has invested 0% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Prudential holds 0.11% or 654,680 shares. Moody Savings Bank Division has invested 0% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 58,386 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The reported 83,992 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prelude Cap Lc has 0% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 403 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Company holds 14,800 shares. First Trust LP holds 32,008 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Management Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 7,700 shares. 144,669 were reported by Alliancebernstein L P. Proshare Advisors Limited Com stated it has 0.01% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD).

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased Yrc Worldwide Inc Com (NASDAQ:YRCW) stake by 137,513 shares to 74,982 valued at $502,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Herc Hldgs Inc stake by 66,441 shares and now owns 34,068 shares. Onemain Holdings Inc was reduced too.