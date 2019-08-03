Highbridge Capital Management Lifted Its Unisys (UIS) Position by $2.25 Million; Dean Capital Management Lifted Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Holding

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Unisys Corp (UIS) by 426.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 204,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.82% . The hedge fund held 252,739 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 48,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unisys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $605.88 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.40% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $11.7. About 798,177 shares traded or 7.77% up from the average. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 2.44% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 13/03/2018 – Astadia Publishes AWS Performance Benchmark Guide for Moving UNISYS Enterprise Applications to AWS; 16/04/2018 – UNISYS NAMES MATHEW NEWFIELD AS CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY; 17/04/2018 – Latest Release of Unisys Stealth® Security Software Extends Microsegmentation Protection for Data Centers, Clouds and Mobile Devices to Include Medical and Internet of Things Devices; 02/04/2018 – Unisys Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Latest Release of Unisys Stealth® Security Software Extends Microsegmentation Protection for Data Centers, Clouds and Mobile D; 23/05/2018 – Taiwan Bank Customers Ready to Embrace Artificial Intelligence and Automation in Digital Banking – Unisys Banking Insights Surv; 06/03/2018 Unisys Unveils LineSight™, an Advanced Analytics-Based Solution to Dramatically Improve Accuracy in Assessing Border Security; 16/04/2018 – Unisys Appoints Mathew Newfield as Chief Information Security Officer; 01/05/2018 – Unisys 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 13/03/2018 – Unisys Names Regina Paolillo to Board of Directors

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $906.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.91. About 278,039 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE WILL BE $2.4 – $2.6 BLN; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EBITDA $79.1M; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Net $61.6M; 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $3.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dermira Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:DERM) by 239,700 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $678,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Elec Co (Put) (NYSE:EMR) by 95,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,700 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (FXI).

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 21 investors sold UIS shares while 54 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 59.91 million shares or 1.70% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Wedge Capital Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc has invested 0.01% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Pnc Fincl Services has 1,753 shares. Lingohr Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh stated it has 0.48% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Com Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 465,200 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 2.07M shares or 0% of the stock. Federated Inc Pa invested in 0.01% or 306,768 shares. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn owns 1.33M shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Ny State Teachers Retirement invested in 0% or 27,029 shares. Principal Group reported 455,691 shares. Cordasco invested in 1,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York holds 0.02% or 3,926 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bancshares has 50,531 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 8,300 are held by Prelude Mgmt Lc.

