Highbridge Capital Management Lifted Its Pulte Group (Put) (PHM) Position by $10.80 Million; Share Value Rose; Pettyjohn Wood & White Has Lifted Enbridge (ENB) Stake by $413,784

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (Put) (PHM) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The hedge fund held 1.20 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.55 million, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.8. About 2.19M shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice Pres, Human Re; 10/05/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09/SHR; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice President, Human Re; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.97 BLN VS $1.63 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 25.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc bought 11,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 56,299 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, up from 44,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.46. About 2.95 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS EXPIRATION OF NOTES TENDER OFFER BY SPECTRA; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Cuts Spectra Deal Debt With $2.5 Billion in Asset Sales; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE’S STINGRAY: CONTINUED ONSHORE COMPRESSION OUTAGE; 09/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Min. C$500m Fxd-to-Float 60NC10 6.625%; 06/04/2018 – $ENB.CA: Enbridge Line 5 shut down before investigation into whether boat caused Mackinac oil spill; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ASSETS BEING CONTRIBUTED BY ENBRIDGE TO JV INCLUDE ALL OF ENBRIDGE’S CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – CO, CPPIB ENTERED INTO DEAL WHEREBY PARTIES WILL FORM A 50-50 JV FOR PURSUIT OF FUTURE EUROPEAN OFFSHORE WIND PROJECTS; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE WOULD EXPAND ASSET-SALE PROGRAM IF IT SEES GOOD VALUES; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENBRIDGE TO SELL STAKE IN SOME POWER ASSET FOR C$1.75B; 25/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ALJ’S RECOMMENDATIONS NOT BINDING ON MINNESOTA PUC AND ENBRIDGE EXPECTS PUC TO VOTE ON LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROJECT IN JUNE 2018

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $3.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc by 3,750 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lg Display Co Ltd (NYSE:LPL) by 39,742 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,000 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Corp reported 57,155 shares. Ohio-based Johnson Investment Counsel has invested 0.01% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). City invested in 0% or 107 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Com invested 0.3% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Principal Group Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Canada Pension Plan Board reported 667,548 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.42% or 1.20 million shares. Paragon Capital Mngmt Limited holds 12,802 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. 91,547 were accumulated by Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp. Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.36% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 320,685 shares. Moreover, Wilsey Asset Inc has 5.79% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 498,376 shares. Fil owns 0% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 13,958 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 21,588 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 27 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Homebuilders tumble as June existing home sales slide – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “SunTrust Very Positive on 3 Homebuilders as Interest Rates Plunge – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss PulteGroup’s (NYSE:PHM) 74% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PulteGroup Is Running Into Resistance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.