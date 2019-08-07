Highbridge Capital Management Lifted Holding in Nrg Energy (Put) (NRG) by $840,000 as Market Value Declined; Northrop Grumman (NOC) Holder Alpine Woods Capital Investors Trimmed Its Position as Share Value Rose

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 37.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 2,527 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, down from 4,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $8.88 during the last trading session, reaching $363.13. About 1.00M shares traded or 15.31% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Increases Quarterly Dividend 9 Percent to $1.20 per Share; 30/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT REFLECT THE PENDING ORBITAL ATK DEAL; 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 9% TO $1.20/SHR; 25/04/2018 – NOC SEES FY EPS $15.40 TO $15.65, SAW $15 TO $15.25; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 19.5%; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN SAYS DOJ IS CONTINUING TO INVESTIGATE THE MATTER, & CO IS COOPERATING IN THE INVESTIGATION – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Poland Agrees to Buy Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $27,000 MLN – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (Put) (NRG) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 120,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $33.51. About 2.84 million shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY-ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT DEAL TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LOANS, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS OF TRANCHE A ACCEPTING LENDER TO JUNE 30, 2021; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY INC – HAS AGREED WITH CANAL 3 BUYER TO NOT EXERCISE CANAL 3 OPTION; 09/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY TO CLOSE THREE NATGAS POWER PLANTS IN CALIFORNIA; 05/04/2018 – NRG Energy Withdraws Nomination of Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell for Board, No Other Nominee Named in Place; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Board Size to Be Reduced to 12 Directors After Changes; 21/05/2018 – NRG Energy Expects to Grant Initial Purchasers 30-Day Option to Buy Up to Additional $75M of Notes; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: NRG ENERGY $1.87B TLB REPRICING, LENDER CALL MARCH 9; 27/03/2018 – NRG ANNOUNCED XOOM DEAL AT ANALYST DAY IN NEW YORK; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO ENTER INTO ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE TRANSACTIONS WITH ONE OR MORE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Matthew Carter and Heather Cox to Join Board

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $3.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (NYSE:AXL) by 339,098 shares to 111,648 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc by 3,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Grp Nv has 358,717 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Bowling Port Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 45,835 shares. Three Peaks Cap Management Limited invested in 77,871 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Steadfast Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 3.43% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) or 5.13M shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Kemnay Advisory reported 31,019 shares stake. Pennsylvania-based Philadelphia Company has invested 0.03% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 130,845 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 606,934 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Natixis Advsrs LP has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Gulf International Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). 5.20M were accumulated by Massachusetts Financial Service Ma. Qs Invsts Limited Liability invested in 215,110 shares. Permian Investment Ptnrs Limited Partnership stated it has 1.58 million shares or 12.19% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 42,316 shares.

More notable recent NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “See which Houston-based public energy cos. had the biggest changes in employees last year – Houston Business Journal” on July 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Preview Of NRG Energy’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is NRG Energy a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Keeley Mid Cap Dividend Value Fund 2nd-Quarter Shareholder Commentary – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, down 27.52% or $1.80 from last year’s $6.54 per share. NOC’s profit will be $798.14 million for 19.15 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual earnings per share reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.32% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Virgin Has a Space Torpedo — and Northrop Grumman Should Be Worried – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” published on August 07, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Accenture taps Arlington-based Julie Sweet as global chief executive – Washington Business Journal” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lockheed Martin: Still A Great Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Northrop Grumman Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 48,838 shares. Stephens Ar has 9,542 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 54,867 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Modera Wealth Management Lc owns 1,463 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. State Street holds 17.83 million shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Investec Asset Limited reported 0.05% stake. Hirtle Callaghan Com Ltd Liability Com holds 18 shares. South Carolina-based South State has invested 0.03% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). First Fincl In has 0.05% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 235 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc invested in 744 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.14% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Commerce Fincl Bank owns 19,689 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 0.02% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Aviva Public Lc stated it has 120,279 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 7,000 shares.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50B and $459.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 7,600 shares to 37,660 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 35,069 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE).