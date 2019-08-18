Highbridge Capital Management Increases Position in Centene Del (Call) (CNC); J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Raised Its Charles River Laboratories (CRL) Stake by $1.09 Million

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories (CRL) by 34.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.05% . The hedge fund held 29,060 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22M, up from 21,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Charles River Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $129.84. About 142,841 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 31/05/2018 – Charles River at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: CRL Raised CMC Related Questions on Extractable and Leachable Data Provided in the NDA; 24/05/2018 – RECRO: CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE; 26/03/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES – REFINANCED EXISTING $1 BLN OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DUE 2021 WITH NEW $1.55 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DUE 2023; 08/03/2018 Charles River Laboratories Makes Expansions to Global Biologics Infrastructure; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs Sees FY EPS $4.22-EPS $4.37; 15/05/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – AGILE THERAPEUTICS INC – IN CRL, FDA INFORMED COMPANY THAT TWIRLA NDA COULD NOT BE APPROVED; 24/04/2018 – Charles River Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 8 Days; 26/03/2018 – APRICUS BIOSCIENCES INC – INTEND TO FURTHER CLARIFY DEFICIENCIES RAISED IN CRL AND INFORMATION THAT MAY BE NEEDED TO RESOLVE SUCH DEFICIENCIE

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (Call) (CNC) by 150.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 20,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 33,800 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 13,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 3.72M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 40,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $8.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 86,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Elec Co (Call) (NYSE:EMR).

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Centurion re-awarded health services contract in Georgia – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Centene’s (NYSE:CNC) Shareholders Feel About Its 162% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

More notable recent Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Charles River Laboratories Q1 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Charles River Labs extends partnership with CHDI Foundation – Seeking Alpha” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Pharma Supplier Charles River Laboratories Has Leading Competitive Position, Raymond James Says In Upgrade – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.