Highbridge Capital Management Increases Holding in Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX); As Abbvie Com (ABBV) Shares Declined, Winch Advisory Services Has Cut Holding

Winch Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 92.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc sold 4,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 410 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33,000, down from 5,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $67.75. About 4.83M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 21/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Positive Federal Legislation Could Lead to Exponential Growth in Marijuana and CBD Industry; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine F; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals: Will Soon Start Clinical Study Testing CYC065 Combined With Venetoclax in Patients With Relapsed/refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 12/03/2018 – Global Anti-Parkinson’s Drugs Market 2018: Analysis & Forecasts (2013-2022) – Major Players Abbvie, Mylan Laboratories, Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Novartis are Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 02/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls For 2nd Wk, Zepatier Declines: Hep-C

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.10 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $108.37. About 292,574 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Rev $251M; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2018 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX SEES 2Q REV. $255M TO $265M, EST. $250.8M; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Delivers Open Letter to Mellanox Hldrs; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN OF 21.0 PERCENT TO 22.0 PERCENT; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Sends Letter to Hldrs; 15/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arete Wealth Ltd Llc stated it has 12,571 shares. Allen Investment Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 8,704 shares. Armstrong Shaw Associate Inc Ct reported 40,953 shares stake. Utah Retirement Sys invested in 286,363 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru owns 75,798 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 4.13 million were accumulated by Parametric Assoc Ltd Llc. Daiwa Sb holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 470 shares. New England Rech And Mngmt has 8,159 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. 58,633 are held by Arcadia Investment Corp Mi. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 3,156 shares. Oak Ridge Limited Liability reported 0.07% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Prudential Public Ltd Co has invested 0.64% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Freestone Capital Holdg Ltd Company owns 0.31% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 63,865 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al stated it has 38,614 shares. Moreover, Bowling Port Management Ltd has 0.66% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 55,000 shares worth $3.62 million. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of stock. Shares for $2.02 million were bought by Gosebruch Henry O.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.46 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Winch Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $228.69M and $180.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc Com by 19,081 shares to 20,497 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc Com (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,622 shares, and has risen its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Int Gp Llp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 473,146 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability Company reported 42,148 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 584,827 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 2,581 shares or 0% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com owns 2,034 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pitcairn holds 0.03% or 2,251 shares. D E Shaw Inc accumulated 37,948 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blackrock invested 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 4,300 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Pentwater Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 1.57M shares or 2.34% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas owns 36,207 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc accumulated 499,749 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.07% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Cqs Cayman Lp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 17,694 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $2.21 million activity.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 397,501 shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $5.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Woodmark Corporatio (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 14,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,671 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).