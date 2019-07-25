Highbridge Capital Management Increased Moelis & Co (MC) Position by $2.14 Million as Shares Declined; As Scotts Miracle (SMG) Stock Value Rose, Crystal Rock Capital Management Lifted Its Stake

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Moelis & Co (MC) by 348.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 52,274 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.83% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 67,274 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Moelis & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $35.33. About 275,905 shares traded. Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has declined 38.73% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MC News: 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-La Colombe said to hire Moelis in bid for $1 bln valuation- Bloomberg; 22/03/2018 – MOVES- Credit Suisse, Moelis, Ernst & Young; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q Net $33.3M; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 22/03/2018 – MOELIS HIRES MORGAN STANLEY’S THOMPSON FOR HEALTH-CARE DEALS; 29/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA LTD MOE.AX – CONFIRMS AUSTRALIAN CREDIT LICENCE WAS FORMALLY ISSUED ON MAY 30; 03/04/2018 – LA COLOMBE SAID TO HIRE MOELIS TO EXPLORE FUNDRAISING OPTIONS; 29/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA SAYS SALE LESS THAN 8% OF OVERALL EXEC HOLDING; 05/03/2018 – Moelis hires industry veteran Martin Houston to chair energy group; 12/03/2018 – MOVES-Moelis appoints Robert Glauerdt as a managing director

Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its stake in Scotts Miracle (SMG) by 73.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management bought 24,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,160 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49M, up from 32,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Scotts Miracle for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $103.28. About 309,583 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 6.29% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO – SET A GOAL FOR HAWTHORNE TO ACHIEVE SEGMENT PROFIT OF ABOUT $120 MLN, OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN OF 17- 18 PCT BY END OF FISCAL 2020; 30/04/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Sees Sunlight Supply Deal Cutting FY18 Adj EPS by 30c-40c; 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Scotts Miracle-Gro Rtgs Unaffctd By Acqstn; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Expects to Close Deal by June 1; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Buys Sunlight to Double Cannabis-Grower Sales; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Hydroponic Industry Pressured by California Regulatory Change; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro to Buy Hydroponic-Products Distributor Sunlight Supply — Deal Digest; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2019 ADJ EPS BY 60C-80C; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO BUY SUNLIGHT IN DEAL VALUED AT $450M

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J2 Global Inc (Prn) by 10.00M shares to 20.00 million shares, valued at $26.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (Put) (NYSE:NSC) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,500 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (NYSE:VAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments invested in 0.01% or 35,900 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 64,526 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Interstate National Bank & Trust accumulated 50 shares or 0% of the stock. Markel holds 0.39% or 298,000 shares. Bb&T Corp has 20,070 shares. Mai Capital Management, Ohio-based fund reported 2,547 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership holds 162,992 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 72,573 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc reported 359,989 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc stated it has 101 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Crystal Rock Capital Management reported 57,160 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 19,802 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Lpl Ltd Llc owns 16,788 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Geode Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 399,447 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 310,750 were reported by Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $197,397 activity.