Highbridge Capital Management Increased By $2.88 Million Its Carnival Plc (CUK) Holding; E.L.F. Beauty (ELF) Shorts Increased By 0.54%

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased Carnival Plc (CUK) stake by 94.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Highbridge Capital Management Llc acquired 63,897 shares as Carnival Plc (CUK)’s stock declined 16.53%. The Highbridge Capital Management Llc holds 131,500 shares with $5.95 million value, up from 67,603 last quarter. Carnival Plc now has $29.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $41.96. About 582,293 shares traded or 39.72% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) has declined 21.50% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CUK News: 08/03/2018 – CARNIVAL PLC CCL.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5100P FROM 5000P; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY NET HK$394.7M; 17/04/2018 – Queen Mary 2 Guests to be First to Board the QE2 Hotel in Dubai; 24/05/2018 – Speedcast Delivers New Standard of Internet Guest Experience with Unparalleled Bandwidth to Carnival Horizon Cruise Ship; 11/04/2018 – Carnival PLC: Dividend Declaration; 25/05/2018 – Don’t Stop the Carnival by Kevin Le Gendre – sound and visionaries; 09/04/2018 – New Carnival Horizon Takes Cruise Retail Offerings To The Next Level With Most Expansive Shopping Space In The Fleet; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group Expects 2017 Net Profit About Eight Times Higher Than Year Ago; 27/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: VI Carnival 2018 to Begin With Calypso Elimination Tent on March 31; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Carnival gives kid free cruise for his Snapchat handle

E.L.F. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) had an increase of 0.54% in short interest. ELF’s SI was 3.91 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.54% from 3.89M shares previously. With 790,600 avg volume, 5 days are for E.L.F. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF)’s short sellers to cover ELF’s short positions. The SI to E.L.F. Beauty Inc’s float is 15.42%. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $17.51. About 454,953 shares traded. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) has risen 16.91% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ELF News: 04/05/2018 – Elf Beauty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – E.L.F. BEAUTY INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMED ITS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 13/03/2018 Elf Beauty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Elf Beauty 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 09/05/2018 – Elf Beauty Sees 2018 Sales $286M-$291M; 09/05/2018 – ELF BEAUTY 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 9.0C; 09/05/2018 – ELF BEAUTY SEES FY ADJ EPS 59C TO 61C, EST. 59C; 09/05/2018 – Elf Beauty 1Q EPS 1c; 09/05/2018 – E.L.F. BEAUTY INC ELF.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.59, REV VIEW $288.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Elf Beauty Sees 2018 Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c

Among 4 analysts covering e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. e.l.f. Beauty has $2100 highest and $600 lowest target. $14.40’s average target is -17.76% below currents $17.51 stock price. e.l.f. Beauty had 9 analyst reports since March 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) on Monday, April 8 to “Neutral” rating. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Neutral”. Jefferies upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 22 by DA Davidson. As per Monday, September 23, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. develops, markets, and sells beauty cosmetic products under the e.l.f. brand name. The company has market cap of $873.18 million. It offers products in face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits categories, as well as skin care. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f. stores in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold CUK shares while 29 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 11.34 million shares or 13.65% more from 9.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,205 are held by Bartlett & Co Llc. 37 were reported by Ubs Asset Americas. Signaturefd Limited Liability invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK). Atria Investments Llc has invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK). Ionic Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK). Citigroup Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) for 3,400 shares. Motco invested in 116 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) or 202,351 shares. Hansberger Growth Investors LP holds 5.06% or 83,075 shares. Bb&T reported 7,694 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership invested in 0.07% or 735,173 shares. Greenleaf Tru stated it has 0.02% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK). Advsrs Asset invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK). Natixis Advisors LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) for 47,438 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca) owns 94 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.