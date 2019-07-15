Highbridge Capital Management Holding In Western Digital (Call) (WDC) Was Has Lifted; Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Has Lowered Its Stake in Ps Business Pks Calif (PSB) as Shares Rose

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Ps Business Pks Inc Calif (PSB) by 21.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd sold 2,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,884 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, down from 13,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Ps Business Pks Inc Calif for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $172.8. About 85,838 shares traded. PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) has risen 33.61% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PSB News: 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N QUARTERLY FFO SHR $1.59; 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q EPS $1.69; 16/04/2018 Moody’s Affirms Ps Business Parks’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – DJ PS Business Parks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSB); 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for AeroVironment, PS Business Parks, Genomic Health, Digi International, Sens; 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N – QTRLY TOTAL RENTAL INCOME $103.8 MLN VS $100.1 MLN; 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q Adj EPS $1.59; 14/05/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $121 FROM $120; 18/04/2018 – PS Business Parks: Net Proceeds After Transaction Costs About $73.3M

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (Call) (WDC) by 380% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 95,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 120,000 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.77M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.3. About 6.58 million shares traded or 2.14% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Net $61M; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers; 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 09/04/2018 – Access, Edit and Share Massive 4K and 8K RAW Video From Multi Camera Shoots in Real Time with Fast and Reliable Western Digital; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years

More notable recent PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About PS Business Parks, Inc.’s (NYSE:PSB) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Public Storage Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Depositary Shares Representing Interests in its 6.00% Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series Z – Business Wire” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PS Business Parks: This 5.20% Preferred Stock Started Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 11, 2017.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.69, from 1.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold PSB shares while 63 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 19.18 million shares or 4.69% less from 20.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century Cos owns 84,390 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. United Serv Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) for 6,673 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 0% or 16 shares in its portfolio. 67,070 were reported by Natl Bank Of America De. 77,491 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% or 25 shares. Asset Management One Co Ltd holds 55,974 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Burney owns 31,025 shares. 1,548 were reported by Quantum Capital Mngmt. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) for 1,643 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB). Ls Advsrs Ltd, Michigan-based fund reported 594 shares. Blackrock reported 3.53 million shares stake. Moreover, Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) for 60,347 shares. Ubs Oconnor Llc holds 0% or 46,450 shares.

Analysts await PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PSB’s profit will be $46.06M for 25.71 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by PS Business Parks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $10.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 177,690 shares to 665,518 shares, valued at $43.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 26,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 630,723 shares, and has risen its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware (Prn) by 3.00 million shares to 27.00 million shares, valued at $30.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (Call) (NYSE:SLB) by 83,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,500 shares, and cut its stake in Gms Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barry Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 21,655 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Regions Financial Corp has 0% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 2,226 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors stated it has 4,679 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ims Capital Mgmt holds 0.47% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) or 11,988 shares. United Fin Advisers Limited Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 120,049 shares. Quantitative Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Moreover, Hudock Capital Grp Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 2,380 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt reported 1,000 shares stake. 995,100 were reported by Bridgeway Capital Mgmt. Hendley And Incorporated stated it has 1.36% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). First Hawaiian Natl Bank, Hawaii-based fund reported 1,012 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 7,256 shares in its portfolio. First Midwest Bancorp Tru Division holds 0.03% or 4,312 shares. 9,834 are owned by Coastline Trust. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.06% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: PAYX, MU – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: KHC, WDC – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Interesting WDC Put And Call Options For August 16th – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: PYPL, WDC – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 2, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 02, 2019.