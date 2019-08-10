Highbridge Capital Management Has Upped Western Digital (Call) (WDC) Holding; GENTING SINGAPORE LTD EXTENDED SETTLEMEN (GIGNF) SI Increased By 35.07%

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased Western Digital Corp (Call) (WDC) stake by 380% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highbridge Capital Management Llc acquired 95,000 shares as Western Digital Corp (Call) (WDC)’s stock rose 6.08%. The Highbridge Capital Management Llc holds 120,000 shares with $5.77 million value, up from 25,000 last quarter. Western Digital Corp (Call) now has $15.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $54.26. About 3.46M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises; 09/04/2018 – Access, Edit and Share Massive 4K and 8K RAW Video From Multi Camera Shoots in Real Time with Fast and Reliable Western Digital; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital

Among 10 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 5 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Western Digital had 25 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) earned “Underperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, April 26. On Tuesday, July 2 the stock rating was downgraded by Benchmark to “Sell”. UBS maintained Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) on Tuesday, April 30 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, April 30. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Hold”. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, August 1. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, April 24 with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets.

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDC, JBHT – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Western Digital Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: UVE, AMD, WDC – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Western Digital Stock Gained 13.3% in July – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in Store for Western Digital (WDC) in Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased Invesco Qqq Tr (Call) stake by 300,000 shares to 300,000 valued at $53.90 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) stake by 100,000 shares and now owns 200,000 shares. Dowdupont Inc was reduced too.