Highbridge Capital Management Has Trimmed Take (TTWO) Stake by $10.00 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Symphony Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 93.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 88,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 6,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $715,000, down from 94,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $130.49. About 570,072 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Take-Two; 27/04/2018 – Giant Food and Wizards District Gaming Announce Partnership; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF VIERA, SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES FROM SIX TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F; 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net Bookings $215M-$265M; 04/04/2018 – Take-Two hosting the very first esports draft today – @NBA2K CEO Strauss Zelnick explains the company’s new venture $TTWO; 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126; 05/03/2018 Take Two et al.: Games Trade Group Defends Against Claims of ‘Real-Life’ Violence — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q EPS 77c

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 3,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 19,771 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.65 million, down from 23,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $136.93. About 9.37 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – Cognigo Collaborates with Microsoft AIP to Ensure Critical Data Assets Will Not Fall Into the Wrong Hands; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Executives From Microsoft, Other Firms to Its Board; 26/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS HAS MITIGATED ISSUE WITH MSDN, TECHNET SITES; 17/04/2018 – Mary Jo Foley: Some more Microsoft reorg moves — more teams moving under JoeB, sources say:; 16/03/2018 – BIT EVIL SA BITP.WA – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH MICROSOFT SP. Z O.O; 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft’s veteran windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $1.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,400 shares to 12,238 shares, valued at $13.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Plc (NYSE:CUK) by 63,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold TTWO shares while 153 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 98.29 million shares or 0.94% less from 99.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Ltd reported 119,949 shares. Moreover, Profit Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 2.06% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). 55 are owned by Parkside Bancorporation And. Pnc Finance Ser Group invested in 0% or 7,107 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs Inc holds 126,413 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Gradient Investments Lc holds 16 shares. Act Ii Mgmt LP owns 5.31% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 51,200 shares. 900,000 were accumulated by Southpoint Advsr L P. Cognios Capital Ltd holds 18,805 shares. Iconiq Lc holds 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 1,779 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation accumulated 2,051 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Renaissance Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Royal London Asset Mgmt holds 47,120 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust Communications invested in 10,033 shares or 0.12% of the stock.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 47.62% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.84 per share. TTWO’s profit will be $140.34 million for 26.31 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,053.85% EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99B and $478.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ringcentral Inc (Prn) by 2.10 million shares to 20.10M shares, valued at $30.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Americold Rlty Tr Com by 9,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,908 shares, and has risen its stake in Virtu Finl Inc Cl A.