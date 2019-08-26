Highbridge Capital Management Has Trimmed Quotient LTD (QTNT) Stake by $5.95 Million as Share Price Rose; Cumberland Advisors Stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Has Increased by $379,500 as Market Valuation Declined

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (QTNT) by 22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 660,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.00% . The hedge fund held 2.34M shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.11 million, down from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Quotient Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $613.29M market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.26. About 119,032 shares traded. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 40.80% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.80% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 26/03/2018 – Quotient CEO, Chairman Paul Cowan Retires; 21/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Indirect Measurement of Respiratory Quotient in Non-cardiac Major Surgery as a Predictor of; 11/05/2018 – The Female Quotient to Host the First Girls’ Lounge at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Franz Walt Named as Interim Chief Executive Officer; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Blood Grouping Concordance Data From MosaiQ Verification and Validation Studies and Updates on the Completion of Its Sale Leaseback Transaction; 18/05/2018 – Quotient Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Quotient Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – QUOTIENT LIMITED NAMES FRANZ WALT AS CEO; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LTD – HEINO VON PRONDZYNSKI, FORMER CEO OF ROCHE DIAGNOSTICS, QUOTIENT’S LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 10/04/2018 – Quotient lnaugurates New Campus Outside Edinburgh

Cumberland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc bought 126,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The hedge fund held 683,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 557,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $1.495. About 9.67 million shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 26/04/2018 – Sen. Shelley Moo: Capito, Others Urge Farm Bill Support for Chesapeake Bay Farmers; 09/03/2018 – Signet, Patterson and Chesapeake Join MidCap 400; 14/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Captain John Smith Chesapeake National Historic Trail; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES CLOSING EARLIER $500 MLN ASSETS SALES IN 1H ’18; 09/04/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS – SUBSTANTIALLY ALL COSTS OF INCIDENT AT CHESAPEAKE TERMINAL EXPECTED TO BE RECOVERABLE; 08/03/2018 – Tellurian, Chesapeake Energy Held Talks on Louisiana Fields; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Chesapeake Funding Il LLC, Series 2018-1; 09/05/2018 – Community Bank of the Chesapeake is Casual for a Cause; 09/04/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS LP – CHESAPEAKE TERMINAL EXPECTED TO RETURN TO FULL OPERATION BY JUNE 30, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $733M

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 0% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 1.82 million shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 18.96M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Loews Corp reported 54,899 shares. Moneta Gru Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 11,290 shares stake. Charles Schwab Investment Management owns 7.61M shares. Prudential Inc owns 612,472 shares. Limited owns 3,849 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co owns 62,545 shares. 42,143 are owned by 10. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 1.64M shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Company accumulated 343,019 shares. Invesco accumulated 2.57M shares or 0% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Ser holds 129,700 shares. M&T Comml Bank Corporation holds 41,158 shares.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 2 insider sales for $21.01 million activity. NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C. sold $1.85M worth of stock. 50,000 shares valued at $98,010 were bought by WEBB JAMES R on Tuesday, May 28. On Friday, May 24 the insider Lawler Robert D. bought $100,995.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 341,500 shares to 383,500 shares, valued at $28.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 52,274 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,274 shares, and has risen its stake in Unisys Corp (NYSE:UIS).

