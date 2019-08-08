Highbridge Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Zynga (ZNGA) by $19.28 Million; Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Has Lowered Holding in Icf Intl (ICFI) as Share Price Rose

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased its stake in Icf Intl Inc (ICFI) by 26.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity sold 36,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The institutional investor held 102,089 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.77 million, down from 138,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Icf Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $81.16. About 92,036 shares traded. ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has risen 16.70% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ICFI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ ICF International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICFI); 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 27/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Mar 29; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Rev $1.245B-$1.285B; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Rev $302.8M; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q EPS 65c; 26/03/2018 – ICF International at Sidoti & Company Spring Conference Mar 29; 28/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 76.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 3.86M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 1.17 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.22M, down from 5.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.02. About 15.84M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 25/04/2018 – Zynga and BMW Put CSR Racing 2 Players Behind the Wheel of the New BMW M2 Competition; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA 1Q ADJ. EBITDA $37.9M, EST. $32.0M; 2Q VIEW ABOVE EST; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA ACQUIRES GRAM GAMES FOR $250M CASH & THREE-YEAR EARN OUT; 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – Zynga Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29; 02/05/2018 – BNN: Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Cancels His Super-Voting Share Power; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS FOR GAAP PURPOSES, CO DOES NOT EXPECT ANY SIGNIFICANT REV IMPACT FROM GRAM GAMES; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus’ Share Conversion Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Zynga Shareholders; 30/05/2018 – Zynga On Track to Deliver Results in Line With Original 2Q Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Zynga announced a new share-class structure that would voluntarily reduce the voting power of co-founder Mark Pincus

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10 billion and $648.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 11,910 shares to 93,375 shares, valued at $9.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold ICFI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 16.41 million shares or 0.64% less from 16.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Finance invested in 6,670 shares. State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio. The Ohio-based Johnson Inv Counsel Inc has invested 0.03% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Ftb, Tennessee-based fund reported 297 shares. Moreover, Torray Lc has 0.12% invested in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) for 14,354 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 27,690 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Company owns 0.14% invested in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) for 134,789 shares. Voya Invest Limited Liability owns 196,491 shares. 1,441 are held by Royal State Bank Of Canada. Invesco owns 42,124 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Serv Automobile Association holds 106,582 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc, a New York-based fund reported 46,776 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De owns 0% invested in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) for 117,271 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 3,400 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated owns 7.84M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Columbus Circle Invsts owns 1.69M shares. New York-based Arrowgrass Capital Ptnrs (Us) Lp has invested 0.31% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 1.09M shares. Cobblestone Capital Lc New York has 18,300 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 44,320 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ww Asset Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). The California-based California Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). National Bank Of Mellon has 2.78M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 54 shares. 21.40 million were accumulated by Contour Asset Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Centurylink Invest Company has 0.6% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 276,710 shares. Legal & General Gp Pcl invested 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 1.03M shares. Numerixs Investment Tech holds 2,400 shares.